It is hard to overemphasize the importance of good soil preparation.
Clean up your garden spaces, remove winter debris, add, fluff and top off existing mulch and spade-in compost to your vegetable garden.
In turning your soil, “less is more” is a good rule to follow, always remembering the complex microbial balance your soil is attempting to achieve. If you choose to use a rototiller in your garden, it is generally advised that you keep the number of passes to a minimum.
Few of us can imagine gardening without the labor of digging. It seems, after all, that this is what you should do, what everyone always does and always has done to make a garden grow. The idea of not tilling the soil seems to go against some deeply ingrained ideas of what horticulture is all about.
Maybe these ideas are linked to ancestral memories going back to the remote reaches of time when generations of peasant forebears tilled the soil by the sweat of their brows. All in all, it is hard to imagine a crop that does not come from well-cultivated land and our aching backs (whether those aches come from manual or mechanical digging).
A new school of thought, however, based on extensive and intensive studies of soils and soil structures, is now suggesting that there is a way to garden that does not involve tilling, that actually improves the soil and increases yields. This is the “no-till” method.
We tend to take soils for granted. They may seem indestructible to us, but they are in many ways quite delicate and extremely complex. Soil is composed of rock dust, humus, pores and a myriad of organisms and microorganisms whose interdependent lives create the environment in which plants can grow. When we come along with our rototillers, spades and garden forks, stomping around in our gardening boots, we disturb the natural balance of the soil. Tilling actually creates a compacted layer beneath the tilled area. The soil particles are all squished together, creating an airless and impermeable layer that roots do not penetrate.
Studies of prairie lands have shown a natural mulching pattern, which protects and enhances the soil as each generation of prairie sod dies down and the next generation arises. Migrating herds add their manure, and burrowing animals help to open the soil for aeration. The first settlers had abundant crops in their first years, but then the crops started to dwindle. Farmers were compacting these soils with their plows and depleting them of their nutrients.
No-till gardening, in many ways, imitates the natural cycle of prairie lands by applying heavy mulches. The mulch is pulled away from the rows for seed to be sown (or seedlings planted) and then pulled back as the new plants grow up. During the growing season the mulch shades the soil, discourages weeds and decreases evaporation. It also slowly decomposes, thereby adding nutrients to the soil and benefiting all the organisms and microorganisms that create a favorable environment for plant growth. Not tilling also prevents soil compaction; roots grow deeper and the balance of soil organisms is not disrupted. Gardening year after year in this way, with fresh mulch as needed and fertilizers (preferably organic) applied only as necessary, will improve your soil, and your crops should improve.
But what do you do if your soil is already compacted?. There are two answers: double digging or raised beds.
Double digging is very hard work. You first remove the topsoil, then you dig, aerate and amend the subsoil. Following this, you replace and amend the topsoil. Then you can apply your mulch and proceed with no-till gardening. For complete instructions, do a search for “double-digging” on the internet.
Raised beds are a lot easier. This writer has created raised beds directly on sod by first digging a trench around the new bed area, putting several layers of wet newspaper directly on the sod in the bed, being sure to bring the newspaper right over the edges of the grass. Layers of compost, grass clippings, shredded leaves — whatever was at hand — were then added to about 1 foot depth. Being impatient, she planted potatoes right away (though ideally the bed should be prepared in the fall for a spring planting) and not only had a crop of delicious potatoes that season, but was amazed to find the following spring that not only had the mulch broken down but the newspaper and the underlying sod had also.
There are several books that will give you more information on this kind of gardening, among them: “Lasagna Gardening” by Patricia Lanza, “Gardening without Work” by Ruth Stout, and “Square Foot Gardening” by Mel Bartholomew. A search on the internet will also give you information on both double-digging and no-till gardening.
May you have many happy hours sitting in your garden, sipping lemonade and thinking of all the work your little friends in the soil are doing.