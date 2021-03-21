Each year, the Green Giant Co. does a poll of America’s favorite vegetable, and lists them by state. In 2019, over 5,000 people responded to the survey, and broccoli was the vegetable champion, chosen by 39 states.
This was the second year in a row that broccoli was the big winner. Seven states chose sweet corn; surprisingly, Iowa and Kansas were not among them. Carrots are the only orange vegetable ever to be chosen, with Nevada and North Dakota singing their praises.
Cauliflower may be the new super food, but only Montana claims to love it. Alaska loves asparagus more than any other place in the nation. The year 2019 was the first year ever for cauliflower and asparagus to make the cut. The biggest surprise was that only Arkansas admits to eating potatoes and loving them. Even Idahoans turned their backs on their official state vegetable. It’s strange, since Americans eat more potatoes than any other vegetable.
It’s disheartening to see that in all 50 states, only seven veggies make up the list of favorites!
It’s no surprise that beets, Brussels sprouts, eggplant and okra didn’t make the grade. After all, they always win a spot somewhere on the list of America’s 10 Most Hated Vegetables. Yet with the current juicing and smoothie craze, what happened to beets, cauliflower and kale — the so-called uber foods everyone tries to sneak in to their diets?
Seriously, where are beans, cucumbers, cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, sugar peas, peppers, onions, leeks and squash? Or even lesser-known veggies like salsify, sun chokes, sorrel or ground cherries? Shoppers at farmers markets all across America are cringing at the very thought of only seven favorite vegetables.
As the caretaker of Master Gardeners’ Seed Library, I often feel the same dismay when people order only the most common varieties of vegetable seeds year after year — Blue Lake string beans, Detroit Dark Red beets, Marketmore cucumbers, Hale’s Best cantaloupe, California bell peppers and acorn squash.
There is nothing wrong with these varieties. There may be good reasons why they are so popular. Nonetheless, I lament that seemingly few gardeners will try something new.
There was a time when Early Girl was the only tomato in my garden. Then I tried Black Sea Man, Mushroom Basket, Gloria’s, Italian Heirloom and Azoychka, leaving Early Girl behind forever.
If your garden is full of only the most common varieties, consider growing something different this year, something exciting. Consider it an annual garden experiment and be prepared for some failures. You may end up kissing a few frogs before you find your Prince Charming of the vegetable world.
Keep gardening fun with a few new varieties this year. Some interesting varieties that do well in the Yakima Valley:
• Red Swan bush beans, beautiful magenta-colored bean pods that turn green when cooked.
• Asian long beans, which have green or red pods that are slender and up to 18 inches long.
• Cylindra beets, whose long, cylinder shape doubles production volume per square foot of garden space.
• Metki cucumber-melons, which look and taste like cucumbers but never become bitter because they are botanically melons.
• Charentais, a small, French melon with a sweet cantaloupe flavor and aroma.
• Model melons, cold tolerant with a sweet honeydew taste and a hint of cantaloupe.
• Antohi Romanian sweet peppers, which ripen to yellow, gold, orange and red on a single plant.
• Chinese Red Giant sweet peppers, which really are perfect for stuffing.
• Golden Kabocha and Honey Boat Delacata sweet winter squash, which are both small and keep well.
• Yakima Marblehead, a rare, endangered Yakima heirloom winter squash.
Most seeds for these vegetables are available from the Master Gardeners Seed Library or online.
For more information, links, and photographs, visit the Yakima Master Gardener column website at https://tinyurl.com/mg-columns.