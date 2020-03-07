If it weren’t for all those wicked thorns, roses would be among the easiest shrubs to prune. Yet it seems that nothing about horticulture scares a new gardener more than pruning roses.
While the end result of proper pruning can look a lot like the worst haircut you ever had, the health of the rose depends on it. Roses are tougher than you think, and will grow out of a hard pruning just like you grew out of that haircut. You’ll be removing dead twigs and branches as well as weak, damaged growth that’s useless and unproductive. Pruning improves air circulation, which can help prevent pests and diseases. It also creates a more attractive, vase-shaped form from a mess of brambles.
Arm yourself with thick gloves long enough to protect your forearms, hand pruners and loppers. Old wisdom advises to prune roses when the forsythia blooms, so what are we waiting for?
Start by removing the dead, damaged or diseased canes. Some roses color-code their canes to make this easier. The red canes are the youngest and most vigorous. Keep those. The green ones are more than a year old, but still have life in them. The canes that should be removed are gray or a dead shade of brown. These are the least likely to be productive. Cut them back to crown level and try not to leave any stubs. Next, look for the disorderly canes, the ones crossing or rubbing other canes or growing into the center of the plant. Removing them allows light and air into a plant.
Now stand back and decide how much wood you want to remove. It could be anywhere from one-third to one-half, leaving healthy canes from 12-24 inches long, but there is no hard and fast rule. Higher pruning will result in more flowers earlier, while pruning lower yields fewer, but larger flowers on longer stems later in the season. However, you can’t change a rose’s distinctive growth habit. If you severely prune a “too tall” rose in an attempt to keep it shorter, it will refuse to bloom until it reaches its preferred height.
Cuts should be made about 1/4 inch above an outward-facing bud at a 45-degree angle. As they break dormancy, these buds become swollen and red in color. Exhibitors growing roses for show often pinch out all the buds except one per stem, which encourages maximum flower size.
If borers are a problem in your garden, dab white glue on the cut surfaces to seal them.
Cutting above an outward-facing bud forces growth up and away from the center of the plant, improving air circulation. After you cut, examine the pithy tissue in the cane’s center. Is it white and healthy, clear through? If not, cut back farther until you find it.
Suckers are vigorous canes growing from the rootstock below the graft union on grafted roses. Cut these off to the main stem, even if you have to dig away some soil to get to them.
Some advice for specific roses:
• Hybrid teas and grandifloras: Keep the thickest green canes evenly spaced around the bush. Prune out all canes with diameters less than a pencil width and old, brown canes that tend to be less productive. A new hybrid tea should have three to five canes left, while up to 10 can remain on established teas and grandifloras.
• Floribundas and polyanthas: Leave six to eight main canes, and remove most of the twiggy growth in the center of the bush. Compared to hybrid teas and grandifloras, you can leave more minor branches, especially toward the top of the plant. Prune the remaining canes to give the plant a rounded shape.
• Climbing roses: Don’t prune any climber, except to remove dead or broken branches, for two or three years. That’s enough time for the plant to develop strong branches that can produce flowers for many years. Each year, cut an old cane or two to ground level to permit the development of new canes. If canes are trained to grow along a horizontal plane, flowering will occur along the entire length of the cane as opposed to simply at the ends of the cane.
• Shrub roses: Modern shrub roses require minimal maintenance. Just prune out any winter-damaged stems and weak growth. Occasionally, thick, older canes should be removed to allow room for younger, more vigorous ones.
It would be easier to understand rose pruning if we had an actual rose bush in front of us to work on. The next best thing is watching a video, and I found a no-nonsense one by Paul Zimmerman, a frequent speaker on all things roses at Seattle’s Northwest Flower and Garden Show. Find it at bit.ly/YHR-RoseVideo.