Americans eat a lot of lettuce. Thomas Jefferson grew nearly 20 varieties in his Monticello kitchen garden. In 2015, the U.S. per capita consumption of all types of lettuce was 25.8 pounds per person, of which 51 percent (13.3 pounds per person) was head lettuce. Fresh romaine and leaf lettuce amounted for another 12.1 pounds. And unless you grow your own like Jefferson did, it took a long-haul truck to get that lettuce from the farm to your table.
I remember the days when iceberg was the only lettuce in town, and romaine was considered “gourmet.” The lettuce selection in supermarkets is so much better now, but it can’t begin to compare with the array that can be grown from seed. Dozens and dozens of varieties offer a wide range of sizes, colors, textures and tastes.
Lettuce is one of the easiest, fastest and earliest crops for the home gardener. It doesn’t require much space, can be directly sown, and is fairly pest and disease resistant. It can even be grown in containers, or used as an ornamental in borders or flower gardens.
I took a walk through my husband’s messy but productive vegetable garden last week, and came back to the kitchen with a basket of enough fresh greens for a big salad, and more on the way.
A couple of fall-planted arugulas survived months of deep winter and were pushing out spicy leaves of deep green. A red leaf lettuce, part of a mesclun blend we grew in 2020, was back. The plant must have bolted (form a flower stalk and go to seed) in the heat of last summer and self-sowed itself in cooler fall temperatures. Spurred on by the recent warm weather, a dozen seedlings were growing into billowy mounds of tender leaves in a neighborhood of self-sown larkspur and grape hyacinths. (A hodgepodge like this is enough to make the tidy gardener break out in hives, but it’s just business as usual for my husband.)
Yakima is months away from planting warm-weather crops, and gardeners are getting itchy. The good news is that lettuce seeds can be sown as early as four to six weeks before the average date of last frost. Northwest vegetable gardening expert Willi Galloway recommends direct-sowing seeds, or planting seedlings, as soon as the soil becomes workable and reaches 50 degrees. In these conditions, expect seedlings to sprout within five to seven days.
There’s plenty of wiggle room. Depending on the variety, lettuce seeds can germinate when the soil temperature is between 35 and 80 degrees. In cooler temperatures, germination simply takes longer. When temperatures are higher than 70 to 75 degrees, lettuce seeds may not germinate at all. I checked the soil temperature where our lettuces were growing on March 7, and it was 42 degrees.
Successive crops can be sown every couple of weeks for continuous harvest. With increasing day length and heat, lettuce has a tendency to bolt, and the remaining leaves become bitter. While there are heat-resistant varieties to grow in the summer, we’ve never bothered. Just when the lettuce runs out, peas, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are ready to fill the salad bowl. Just remember to plant a late-fall crop, about three weeks before the first frost, to harvest through the winter.
Plant lettuce seeds in well-worked soil with good drainage and moisture retention in full sun. Sow seeds one-fourth inch deep and space rows 12 inches apart. Providing drip irrigation (city of Yakima irrigation water will begin flowing April 1) conserves water and helps keep the leaves cleaner.
If you plant a head lettuce, thin the seedlings when they are large enough to handle, leaving individual plants 6 to 12 inches apart.
With leaf lettuce, you can allow the plants to grow to about 3 inches and selectively harvest very young plants for salad, leaving plants at the appropriate spacing. Be careful not to disturb the roots of the plants you intend to keep as you harvest the others. As the lettuce grows, you can selectively harvest outer leaves, leaving the inner leaves to develop, or wait to harvest the entire plant at maturity by cutting it off at ground level.
If you’ve never grown greens before and aren’t sure where to begin, check out the seed racks in local garden departments for an easy to grow Provencal mixture of young, tender greens called mesclun. This premixed blend will contain everything you need for scrumptious salads, including lettuces, chicories, arugulas, radicchios, mustards, cresses, purslanes and Oriental greens and herbs.