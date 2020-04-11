I can’t count the number of times I’ve wistfully longed to have more time to garden, binge-read my favorite detective novels, exercise, even deep-clean the house.
I have plenty of time now, and I don’t like it. I want my old world back.
While these times are unprecedented, I’ve discovered that my own response is achingly familiar. The roller coaster of emotions I ride each day feels just like grief. And for me, that can feel like a profound inertia, heavy as lead. So whenever I can, I’m grabbing a shovel and rolling up my sleeves, even if it’s just for a little while each day.
The first steps are always the hardest. But in the darkest, most heartbreaking days of my life, making a new garden became the single most therapeutic and hopeful act of faith I could make.
I rented a sod-cutter. With my youngest son, William, at the controls, we took out most of the lawn in the front yard that faces the street. Because we had pre-paid for two more hours, we couldn’t stop there. We enlarged every garden space I ever dreamed could be bigger, and then some. Almost eight years later, these gardens are far from perfect, but isn’t a work in progress better than nothing ventured at all?
So it’s onward and upward. Pulling together and supporting one another is what gardeners do. Beauty can be a comfort in hard times, and our garden is never closed. After all the hand washing we do, it feels good to get them dirty. Imagine how much harder it would be to endure this crisis in a dark and cold December.
Many of you have children and grandchildren. How do you give them meaningful educational work to do at home when schools are closed? The National Audubon Society has adapted classroom science curricula for at-home learning. Find lots of free “bird-y” DIY projects for curious kids at audubonconnect@audubon.org.
The University of Georgia Extension offers “Creating Pollinator Nesting Boxes to Help Native Bees.” Go to www.extension.uga.edu and search Publications for kid-friendly Circular 1125.
It may not be the way we remember April 2020, but it’s National Gardening Month. I’ve heard that seeds are flying off the shelves. Many more Americans are planning to grow vegetables this year for their families and for the needy in their communities.
In an interview with crosscut.com, Gabriel Maki, owner of Swanson’s Nursery in Seattle, says he has seen an unprecedented increase in home seed deliveries and drive-up purchases. “Seed packet sales for edible plants are up 30% to 40% for the year so far in the past few weeks alone, which is unheard of.”
Maki goes on to say: “We’ve been doing this for a long time, and you don’t see any kind of bumps like that unless there’s something very unusual going on. And we can definitely feel an edibles kind of focus. There’s almost a newly discovered need, a motivation to grow more, like helping out the community or something. Everybody wants to help out, and especially right now, when you can’t even get near people.”
I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the old-timers like to say that April is the month when new gardeners start thinking about gardening, and July is when they stop. But that doesn’t have to happen to you.
If you are new to gardening, start with just a few easy-to-grow crops, suited for Yakima’s climate and your family’s palate. Those tiny seeds grow quickly, and bringing them to harvest will take months of work and patience. But make no mistake about it. We all started right where you are, and there is nothing gardeners like more than to share their knowledge. Generations of experienced gardeners are eager to help you get growing.
The National Gardening Association has created an official website, www.nationalgarden month.org, to help Americans grow their own food at home. Look for helpful articles, growing guides, podcasts and free curricula for gardening with children. The website www.reneesgarden also has outstanding information.
At my house, I’ve always left the growing of edibles to my husband. So while everyone was shopping for vegetable seeds, I sowed a few extra packets of cut flowers. Who won’t need a fresh bouquet when this nightmare is all over?
There are many in our community who are working tirelessly to keep this city healthy and safe. At a time like this, they have little time to even think about gardening. You have my sincere thanks and admiration, and you’re in my prayers.