This is the time in June when I notice the “vacancy” signs in my garden. I have gaps where, sadly, some dahlia tubers never came up. The recent explosion of fiery weather frizzled my annual poppies, and I’ll be pulling them out soon.
My friend Nancy and I are working on a project that requires a dependable supply of cutting flowers for at least the next three months. I’m not worried. I can fill the vacancies with bloomers that delight in hot, dry weather. Thank heavens I now have some room to plant more zinnias.
Zinnia seeds were first collected and brought to Europe in the 18th century. Years of hybridizing brought vivid new colors, flower shapes and sizes to plants that were considered “hard on the eyes” by the Aztecs.
Every year I grow chartreuse “Green Envy,” a flower arranger’s dream. Adding some to a bouquet can knit a cacophony of colors — reds, oranges, magentas and pinks —- into a harmonious composition. Just as special are any zinnias from the “Queen” series, with their unusual, vintage colors including lime green, smokey apricot, dusty rose and limey blush.
Regardless of the variety, gardeners consider zinnias quintessential “cut-and-come-again” flowers. It’s a fact that the more flowers you pick, the more flowers the plant will produce. And that’s great news for butterflies, who just might love zinnias more than gardeners do.
And if that wasn’t enough, zinnias are also one of the easiest flowers to grow, making them perfect for beginner gardeners and even children. If you haven’t planted any yet, it’s not too late. Seeds sown now will germinate quickly in the warm soil, and the new seedlings will catch up to zinnias planted weeks ago. By August, you won’t be able to tell which plants got the later start. While a myriad of zinnia seeds are available in catalogs, you may be limited to what you can find on seed racks this late in the season. You could also check local nurseries for cell-packs of ready-to-transplant zinnias in varieties you desire.
Grow zinnias in average soil in full sun when the soil is warm enough for basil and tomatoes, or 70-80 degrees. Sow seeds about 12 inches apart and cover with 1/4 inch of fine soil. Firm lightly and keep evenly moist. Zinnias are fairly drought-tolerant once established, but while seeds are germinating and until the plants develop a good root system, keep the soil moist at all times.
In the world of cutting flowers, it’s all about the stems. The secret to getting the longest stems from your zinnias is pinching them when they’re young. When plants are 8 to 12 inches tall, take sharp pruners and snip the top 3 to 4 inches off the plant, just above a set of leaves. It may be hard to do, but just rip it off like a Band-Aid. This signals the plant to send up multiple stems from below where the cut was made, resulting in more abundant flower production and longer stem length. If you buy zinnia plants at the garden center, cut the plants back by one-third before you plant them to encourage branching and more flowers.
Because some varieties are prone to powdery mildew on the leaves, try watering at the base of the plant. Drip irrigation is ideal for keeping foliage and flowers dry. Watering early in the morning allows the foliage and flowers ample time to dry off before nightfall.
A zinnia is ready to harvest and will last longest in a bouquet when it passes what Erin Benzakein calls “the wiggle test.” Grab a stem about 8 inches down from the flower head and gently shake it. If the stem is droopy or bends, it’s not ready to cut. If the stem feels stiff, it’s ready to harvest.
Zinnias are considered “dirty flowers” and will last longer in a vase if floral preservative, or a drop or two of bleach, is added to their water. I sometimes put flowers in the refrigerator to keep them fresher, but not cold-sensitive zinnias.
If you’ve ever yearned to be a seed-saver, zinnias are the perfect plant to begin with. Seeds from the heirloom, open pollinated types, such as “Cut and Come Again,” “Granny’s Bouquet” and “Green Envy,” will come true to type. In the fall, before frost cuts the plants down, let a few of your favorite flowers dry and go to seed, and store the seeds until next spring.
