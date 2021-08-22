We’ve plotted and planted, dug and divided, and pickled and preserved for months on end. Now that the languid Dog Days have arrived; don’t you wish you could just hang a “Gone Fishing” sign on the garden gate and take a well-deserved break?
When that’s not possible, the next best thing might be a nap in the shade, with an icy beverage blended from your own garden-grown botanicals. All that flavorful produce you’ve been growing can be more than a salad or a saute. Made with alcohol or not, cool drinks made with just-picked herbs, fruits and vegetables as flavorings and garnishes are just what a gardener needs this time of year.
So cheers to you! Drink your garden ... and enjoy the last sizzling days of summertime.
Besides, what else is there to do with all those cucumbers that got away from you and grew into 5-pound monsters?
Most of these refreshers begin with simple syrups. To make one, combine equal parts sugar and water (try one cup of each at first) and heat until the sugar dissolves. Add fresh, clean herbs (start with at least 1/4 cup and adjust to your taste) and bring just to a boil. Remove from the heat and let steep until cool. Strain the syrup and use immediately, or store it in the refrigerator in a tightly sealed jar for two to three weeks. Some say adding a splash of vodka to the finished syrup will keep it fresher longer.
Basil, rosemary, lavender, tarragon and mints of all kinds make fabulous syrups, or try combining them for your own signature blend. Then concoct your own garden-inspired cocktails by mixing herbal simple syrups with your favorite spirit, such as vodka, gin or rum. Adding lemon or lime juice is conventional, but why not try juices made with seasonal fruits, like peaches or melons? Top each glass with club soda or Prosecco, and add a fresh garnish.
Here are three recipes to try out:
Watermelon-Basil Mojito
1 1/2 cups rum
1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed watermelon (or other fruit) juice
1/2 to 3/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
1/2 cup basil simple syrup (made from 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup sugar, and a handful of basil leaves)
Club soda
In a quart-sized Mason jar, combine the simple syrup, rum, lime juice and your fruit juice of choice (puree very ripe fruit and press through a strainer, or use a juicer). Keep refrigerated. At party time, pour about a half-cup into a glass over crushed ice. Add an equal amount of club soda, and make a taste test, adding or subtracting any ingredient until it’s perfect.
On a hot night, can you think of anything better than a container of your own garden-fresh makings for mojitos? Be prepared to mix more. Even the friends who usually swear off “pink umbrella” drinks may ask for seconds. Under the influence of the Dog Star, anything’s possible.
Makes enough for 6.
Cucumber-Basil Gimlet
I’ve been making pickles for decades, but honestly, the Cucumber Basil Gimlet, first mixed for me by my friend Becky, is possibly the best use of cucumbers ever. If you’ve never seen cucumber juice before, prepare to be dazzled by its luscious green color.
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
10 fresh, clean basil leaves
2-3 large cucumbers (the bigger and overripe, the better)
Gin
Lime juice
Crushed ice
Combine the water, sugar, and basil and make a simple syrup. Strain out the basil after the syrup cools and refrigerate. Chunk the cucumbers, and pulse them in a food processor or blender until completely pureed. Place the puree in a fine mesh strainer over another bowl, and push out the juice. Refrigerate the juice (and compost the solids). In a cocktail shaker, combine 1 ounce basil simple syrup, 1 ounce cucumber juice, 3 ounces gin, 1 ounce lime juice and a cup of crushed ice. Shake it up and take a taste. If it’s too strong, add more simple syrup or lime juice. Shake again and serve over ice. Garnish with a cucumber spear or basil sprig.
Watermelon Lemonade
6 cups 1-inch cubes seedless watermelon (from about a 5-pound melon)
6 cups cold water
1 1/2 cups lemon juice
3/4 cups sugar
Crushed ice
Mint sprigs for garnish
Working in batches, purée watermelon and lemon juice in blender or food processor until smooth; transfer to a large pitcher. Add the sugar to 6 cups of water and stir until well dissolved. Add to the pitcher. Pour over ice in tall glasses, garnished with mint or thin slices of watermelon. Serves 4.
For more gardening information, links, and photographs, visit the Yakima Master Gardener Column Website at https://tinyurl.com/mg-columns.