If you created some ornamental container gardens this summer, you may have included tender succulents. Echeverias, Aeoniums, Crassulas, Kalanchoes and Graptoverias are just a few of the types that gardeners can’t get enough of. Their brilliant colors and amazing sculptural forms are irresistible and add dazzle to any composition.
The bad news is that they are vulnerable to even a light frost, and must be overwintered indoors. Every year, it seems my collection expands exponentially. For the first time since I started growing them, I’m worried about where I’m going to store all these tender beauties. While they don’t have to be brought in just yet, Yakima’s first frost could be just around the corner. These are plants worth saving, and come spring I won’t regret rescuing them from the cold.
Adequate light is one key to keeping these tropical beauties alive over the winter. Maybe you’ve noticed that too little light causes what once was a tight, perfectly formed rosette to stretch taller and taller as it searches for the sun. As the stem lengthens, the leaves begin to space out (a process called etoliation), and the plant becomes a spindly, pale and almost unrecognizable version of the healthy plant you started out with. It’s not easy duplicating full-sun conditions indoors in the winter, but bright light is what succulents need to thrive. A south-facing window is your best bet.
Fluorescent lights can be used if natural light is insufficient, but the plants must be kept within 1 to 2 inches of the bulbs. Fluorescent light becomes essentially useless to plants placed more than 3 inches away, and incandescent bulbs are too hot and give off the wrong spectrum of light for plant growth.
Succulents do most of their growing during warm, sunny weather. They need less water during the winter, when they’re receiving less than ideal light and cooler than normal temperatures. In a cool room, you may only need to water once every 10 to 14 days. However, don’t let the soil become dust dry. To tell if a plant needs watering, pick it up. If the pot feels light, add water just until it flows out the drainage hole. Be especially diligent in keeping the plant itself dry, especially rosette plants like Echeverias. Water accumulating in the center of the rosette will encourage rotting. If the leaves lose their color or yellow, it could be a warning that the soil is too wet. Soil with perfect drainage can help.
Fine Gardening Magazine’s recipe for the perfect succulent potting mix is 5 parts perlite, 4 parts bagged potting soil, 1 part coarse sand and a pinch of rock dust.
Top-dressing the container soil with small river rocks, gravel or aquarium stones can keep the crowns of the plants from rotting if they contact wet soil.
Most succulents don’t need to be kept especially warm during the winter. The important thing is to not allow them to freeze; 45 to 50 degrees is perfect, and keeping the plants cool like this will coax them into a semi-dormant state. A warm location is apt to encourage the plants to grow. Given an indoor location, and winter’s lower light intensity, leggy plants often result.
Succulents don’t need any fertilizer during the fall and winter. Let the plants rest for now and begin fertilizing again in the spring as they come out of dormancy.
Ciscoe Morris has some good advice for overwintering succulents when their containers are too large to bring indoors. Carefully dig the succulents up and pack them tightly beside each other in a plastic nursery flat. Make sure the roots are covered with a succulent potting mix. Overwinter the flat in a cool room with a bright window, or use fluorescent lighting. Water when necessary. In April, put the flat outdoors on warm days and begin fertilizing with a soluble houseplant fertilizer at half-strength. Once the danger of frost has passed, leave the flat out in a sunny location, increase watering and fertilize at full strength. As soon as the plants color up, it’s time to plant them back out into containers or a sunny, well-drained location in the garden.
By keeping the plants bright, dry and cool, they can remain in a semi-dormant state all winter, with minimal stretching. But sometimes, despite your best efforts, some will get straggly. Etoliation is not reversible, and unless the sun-starved subject can be started again from a cutting, the plant is hopeless. Thankfully, succulents are among the easiest plants to propagate, and YouTube can show you how. These two videos are particularly helpful: bit.ly/YHR-Succulent1 and bit.ly/YHR-Succulent2.