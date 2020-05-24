Five years ago, I bought a variety of own-root David Austin English roses. Growing on the thinnest of stems in 4-inch pots and just a few inches tall on arrival, I marked each one with a stake to keep me from accidentally stepping on them that first year.
Well, the old gardening adage “in the first year they sleep, in the second they creep, and in the third they leap” proved true once again. These babies are all grown up now.
In my grandmother’s garden, I remember glass jars serving as mini-greenhouses for the rose stems she was coaxing to root in the shady soil between the lilacs. Buying plants was a luxury my grandmother would never indulge in. She simply brought home slips of roses to nurture into blooming reminders of the friends and neighbors who shared with her. Unlike grafted roses, Nana’s roses would grow on their own roots, just like the ones I bought over 50 years later.
The techniques she used to make new roses aren’t much different from the ones used by professionals. Many of us could use an extra project this summer, so why not try growing roses from cuttings?
Cuttings taken this spring or early summer will root in four to six weeks, and have time to develop in cooler weather before going dormant this winter. With so many variables involved, be prepared for less than 100% success. But there’s no special equipment to buy, and the cuttings don’t require much care while they root. Even if only half of your cuttings survive, that’s still a lot of roses.
Miniature roses, floribundas, ramblers, climbers, shrub roses and old garden roses are the easiest to root. If you don’t have roses of your own, most gardeners are happy to share with you. Keep in mind that propagation of patented rose varieties is prohibited until the patent expires in 17 years.
TAKING CUTTINGS
The easiest part of the rose to root is the tip of stems that have just finished blooming. Cuttings should be 6 to 8 inches long with at least four nodes. Cut them with a sharp knife at a 45 degree angle and remove the flower heads down to the first set of healthy leaves. Carry a bucket of water to hold the cuttings until they’re ready to plant. Allow the foliage on the top part of the cutting to remain, while removing the foliage that will be buried in soil.
THE GREENHOUSE
Use a quart-sized jar, or a 2-liter plastic beverage bottle with the bottom cut off.
PLANTING THE CUTTINGS
Using a rooting hormone will improve your success. Dip the cuttings in the hormone and shake off the excess. Use a pencil to make a hole as deep as half the length of the cutting, spacing holes about 6 to 8 inches apart. Firm the soil around the cuttings, water them well, cover with the jar, and label. While mature roses glory in full sun, cuttings prefer bright, indirect light, and direct sunlight will quickly cook them. An ideal site is an east- or north-facing bed with sandy soil.
Regular watering is essential to prevent the soil and stems from ever drying out. In Yakima, this may mean watering every other day in the hot weather.
Wait a few weeks to gently tug on a stem. If it offers resistance, it’s likely rooted! When the roots are 1 inch long, the cuttings are ready for transplant into gallon-sized containers of potting mix. Fertilize them regularly.
Don’t transplant the newly rooted roses into the garden this season. Allowing them to grow in a container for another year increases their chances of survival. Since containers make roots more vulnerable to cold, bury the pots to the lip for the winter months and mulch heavily for added protection. At the end of next summer, you’ll have vigorous roses that can be planted in their permanent locations.
OTHER METHODS
Some gardeners root cuttings in pots (sanitize by dipping in a 10% bleach solution) covered with a clear plastic bag that’s twisted shut. Use a stick or wire to keep the wet plastic from collapsing on the cuttings. The potting mix (half vermiculite and half coarse sand) should be sterile. Keep the pots warm but out of direct sun. To water, place the pot in a saucer and irrigate from the bottom. During rooting, the propagation medium must never dry out or remain soggy.
Some creative gardeners put the prepared rose stems into a zip-close bag filled with potting medium, and hang the bag on a clothesline in bright shade, making it easy to see when the cuttings have rooted.