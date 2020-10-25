When gardeners get together these days, talk is all about preparing perennial gardens for winter. And like so much in gardening, it seems that what gets done is a reflection of your unique gardening style.
An unmanicured winter landscape may be the epitome of beauty for gardeners who prefer a naturalistic vibe. More finicky gardeners may consider the same scene a frozen mess, and clear it all out after the first frost. Some compromise and clean up little by little, lured outside by warm days, all through the winter. A few lost their enthusiasm weeks ago, and look forward to free time spent on football and hot wings. Any plant that doesn’t miraculously disappear all on its own will have to wait until spring to be managed, when it hopefully will be much smaller.
What about “winter interest”? Very simply, it means planting so there’s always something beautiful to look at during the garden’s quiet months. If you see beauty primarily in ornamental grasses, conifers, broad-leaf evergreens and colorful bark and branches, you may decide to cut everything else back. If you see beauty in the most ordinary of plants, most of the cutting back will wait until late-winter and early spring.
Yet it’s worth considering that “winter interest” isn’t just for the gardener. Birds not only depend on seed heads for food, but use stands of perennials for shelter and rest. Butterflies, moths and beneficial insects lay eggs in the leaves of perennials, hoping for safe overwintering. Bad bugs and diseases can lurk there, too, but if the plant material is healthy, why not just let it be? Plant skeletons provide insulation for the crowns of your perennials through harsh winter freezes. Worms and soil microbes digest what you leave behind, enriching the soil. And don’t forget what it’s like when frost, snow and ice cling to every bush and bramble, lighting the garden in a glittering spectacle.
If “clean up the garden” is still on your to-do list, here are some items to consider crossing off:
1. A single lambsquarter plant can produce 72,500 seeds, purslane 52,000, and redroot pigweed 117,000. Remove all weeds now to prevent a reseeding nightmare next spring.
2. The stems and leaves of diseased perennials (peony, monarda and phlox are the usual suspects) should be removed to minimize problems next year. Plants that turn into dank, black mush at the first frost contribute little to your winter wonderland. Cut ’em back now if they bother you.
3. Large volumes of leaves can mat and hold water, contributing to disease. Remove them from the tops of perennials, but don’t worry about getting every single leaf.
4. If you do cut perennials down for the winter, do it when they’re dormant. This usually means waiting until after several killing frosts. If perennials are cut back before they reach dormancy, new growth (fueled by the carbohydrates that were stored for use next spring) can be stimulated. Plants like these are more likely to be nailed by sudden freezes.
5. After plants die back, cut the stems of most perennials to within an inch or two of the ground (avoid cutting into the crown). Use hedge clippers, a string trimmer, or even the lawn mower. Some plants, such as Oriental poppies and iris, produce a cluster of new green leaves in the fall, so leave these.
6. As the season progresses and the weather grows colder, mulch the soil around plants. Remember that mulching is done to keep plant roots cold, and not to keep them warm. A plant, hardy in zones where winter temperatures are severe, can be injured when it breaks dormancy during spells of unseasonably warm winter temperatures that fluctuate back to frigid. Mulch keeps temperatures consistent.
7. Light mulches such as 3 inches to 6 inches of shredded leaves can be used.
8. Prune deciduous trees after they go dormant or in early spring. Late summer and fall flowering shrubs can also be pruned after they go dormant. Don’t prune spring flowering shrubs in fall (they already have their flower buds).
9. If possible, continue regular watering as long as the ground isn’t frozen. Watering is especially important for evergreens.
10. A zealous cleanup campaign now can eliminate the delightful surprise that self-seeded plants bring next spring, so leave the seed heads of annual and perennial flowers standing through the winter.
I’ve collected shelves and shelves of gardening books, but few have been as helpful as Tracy DiSabato-Aust’s “The Well Tended Perennial Garden.” Her suggestions for the maintenance and long-term care of perennials are specific and can’t be found in other sources. I couldn’t garden without this book.