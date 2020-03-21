One morning last week, I went searching in my closet for a special T-shirt. I didn’t find it, but just thinking about that old shirt gave me a large measure of peace on a day that seemed filled with nothing but worrisome news. I remembered all the times I pulled it on, like it was my armor. Screened across the front of that stained, ripped shirt was the silhouette of a gardener, and the words, “When the world wearies, and ceases to satisfy, there is always the garden.”
That’s just where I went.
Earlier that morning, I could have sworn there was the scent of hyacinth in the air. I don’t have many spring bulbs in my garden, but one brave blue hyacinth was standing tall, its tight buds ready to unfurl and release their glorious perfume. At the same time, the salvias were beginning to emerge, and their June blooms will smell just like a stinking pair of sweaty running shoes.
This got me thinking about fragrant plants. Following that thread let me straight to a botany textbook, and a topic for this week’s column.
Can you remember how glorious it is to push your nose into a fresh bouquet of old roses, or the very first lilacs of spring? Or who could ever forget visiting a botanical garden conservatory on a day when a corpse flower filled the air with the repulsive scent of rotting meat?
Scent, whether good, bad or ugly, is just one of the brilliant means nature uses to attract pollinators to a flower when it’s ready for fertilization. Drawn to the bloom by its unique fragrance, and moving from flower to flower, pollinators transfer pollen to an egg, creating fertile seeds. Often, nectar is their reward.
In 1885, a German chemist identified the malodorous molecules released by carrion as it decomposed, naming them “putrescine” and “cadaverine.” Natural selection enabled flowers to develop and make the same foul compounds. By releasing a scent that mimics carrion, these plants trick carrion flies into pollinating them.
Scents are volatile chemical compounds composed of molecules that are very light, easily airborne and quick to evaporate. By 1953, chemists had identified 20 chemicals in a rose’s fragrance. By 2006, that number was roughly 400. Produced in the flower’s nectaries and stored in the petals, these volatiles evaporate and produce a flower’s distinctive scent. Today, scientists have cataloged 1,700 different fragrance compounds, with some flowers having a mix of more than 100. Usually, it’s just a few that have a major impact on what our noses, and pollinators, can detect.
Like the two comprising the scent of a rose, these compounds are very potent. Rose oxide is detectable by human noses at very low concentrations in air, as low as 5 parts per billion. To give some perspective, one part per billion is equivalent to one second in 32 years. Beta-damascenone, also part of a rose’s scent, has an even lower odor threshold. It’s detectable at just 0.009 parts per billion.
Each pollinator has its own preferences for scents, and flowers evolved to adapt to those preferences. Musky, spicy, fruity odors attract beetles. Sweet scents attract daytime pollinators such as bees, butterflies and flies. Plants pollinated by moths tend to produce the most scent at night, when those insects are most active. Flowers like jasmine, with a heavy, sweet fragrance thanks to Benzyl acetate and linalool, draw the night flyers.
Flower-specific scents help pollinators find the same floral species. This is mutually beneficial to flowers since their pollen is moved to flowers of the same species and not wasted on the wrong blossoms. Birds don’t have much of a sense of smell, so bird-pollinated flowers tend to have little scent.
A flower in full bloom and ready for pollination has a stronger scent than a bud. After pollination, ethylene is produced within the bloom, preventing more scent from being released. Closing up shop in one flower encourages pollinators to follow their noses to flowers still waiting for fertilization.
While flowering plants don’t produce fragrances for our benefit, we appreciate their efforts just as much as pollinators do. What’s your favorite fragrant flower? A poll was taken over several social media platforms asking 3,000 gardeners in 20 countries. At the top of the list was the gardenia, followed by jasmine, hyacinth, freesia, rose, honeysuckle, Stargazer lily, sampaguita, magnolia champaca, and night-blooming stock.