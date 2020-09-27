The changes we see in deciduous trees as we inch toward winter are so dramatic that the need to explain why they happen seems universal. Long before science could explain it, humans tried as best they could, creating epic explanations and supernatural creatures.
In a Native American myth, hunters chased a great bear for months, all the way to the heavens, finally killing it in the autumn. The bear’s blood dripped over the Earth’s forests, coloring some of the leaves red. As the victorious hunters cooked the meat, fat dripped from the heavens, turning some of them yellow.
Another legend has it that the mythical Jack Frost colors the leaves, nipping them with his frozen fingers as he moves through the forest.
I was watching an episode of PBS’s “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” with my grandchildren last week. Daniel made a picture from red, orange and yellow autumn leaves. Of course, we had to make a “leaf picture” just like Daniel’s, but all our leaves were still green. Grandma had to do some homework to explain why the next time they came to visit, we would have piles and piles of colorful leaves.
Chlorophyll, the pigment responsible for the green color in leaves, is dominant and masks the colors of other pigments that may be present in the leaf during the growing season. This extraordinary substance also produces the carbohydrates that plants need for growth by transforming primarily blue and red wavelengths of light. In the food manufacturing process, chlorophyll is continually used up. However, during the growing season it’s replenished, assuring a high supply and green leaves. When night length increases, chlorophyll production slows down and then stops. The carotenoids and anthocyanins in the leaf are then unmasked and can display their colors.
Carotenoids, which are pigments responsible for yellow and orange colors in leaves, also color carrots, canaries, egg yolks and bananas. Carotenoids absorb wavelengths of light that chlorophyll doesn’t, mainly blue-green and green, and assist in photosynthesis. Carotenoids are always present in the leaves, but aren’t visible for most of the year because greater amounts of chlorophyll are present. Carotenoids are also responsible for the yellowing of leaves at any time during the year if there is a deficiency in nutrients or disease that reduces normal chlorophyll production, and are present in foliage that is naturally golden.
Anthocyanins are the pigments that color cranberries, red apples, strawberries and blueberries. In leaves, they’re produced exclusively in the fall, coloring them red and purple. As chlorophyll disappears, they serve a protective function like the carotenoids and allow the plant to use up any remaining energy in the leaf before it falls off. Anthocyanins are present in about 10% of tree species in temperate regions, but in certain areas, particularly New England, up to 70% of tree species may produce the pigment, making the hardwood forest displays there simply spectacular.
A tree’s roots and branches can endure freezing temperatures, but most leaves are not so durable. Any plant tissue unable to live through the winter must be sealed off and shed to ensure the tree’s survival. Each autumn, in response to shortening days and the declining intensity of sunlight, the process leading up to leaf drop and leaf coloring are intertwined. Sugars are trapped and chlorophyll disappears when a separation (abscission) layer of cork-like cells develops at the base of each leaf stalk. The flow of nutrients between leaf and stems, and eventually roots, is shut off, and chlorophyll can no longer be replaced. The clogged veins trap sugars in the leaf, promoting the production of anthocyanins. Once this separation layer is complete and the connecting tissues are sealed off, the leaf is ready to fall.
The measure of brilliance manifested in an autumn season is related to weather conditions that occur in early to mid-fall. Soil moisture is a factor and can fluctuate widely from year to year. A succession of warm, sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights seems to be the recipe for the most spectacular color displays. In these conditions, abundant sugars are produced in the leaf but cool nights and the abscission layer prevent these carbs from moving out. Early frost subdues brilliant colors by killing or severely injuring the leaves before the pigments reach their maximum development. Rainy or overcast skies tend to decrease the intensity of autumn colors since reduced light intensity limits photosynthesis and the sugars available for anthocyanin production.
These factors combine in unique ways each year, and no two autumns can be exactly alike.
It’s unlikely many of us will be going on New England fall color tours this year, but there will be plenty of thrilling displays in our local parks, neighborhoods and trails. Make sure you get out and enjoy the spectacle.