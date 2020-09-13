Long after Sirius dimmed in mid-August, the dog days of summer’s smoldering heat just won’t quit.
In these hot, hazy days, I lost my gusto for gardening (I love to blame the weather for my inertia). But the calendar assures me that fall is just around the corner, and with it comes the promise of perfect planting weather. While there’s still time to dilly-dally, the window for planting perennials is slowly closing.
I’ve got a good reason to get moving. My garden club’s fall plant exchange is Oct. 5. In the uncertain days of May, we pulled off a pandemic version of our annual spring exchange, and we plan to repeat it in October. Here’s how it works. Everyone gets a time slot to deliver their clearly marked divisions to stations on a long driveway. Each gardener is also given a shift so that no more than five can “shop” at one time. Everyone will be wearing masks.
If you have gardening friends, why not host an exchange? Some of my best plants came from garden swaps.
Whether they come from a nursery, your own garden or a plant exchange, transplants ideally should have a month of frost-free growth. This mellow time allows the roots to establish enough to anchor the plant during winter’s freezing and thawing temperatures and avoid potentially fatal frost-heave.
Eighty percent of a plant’s root growth occurs in the fall. When sunlight dims and temperatures drop, perennials switch from growing leaves, flowers, berries and fruit into establishing roots. After plants reach dormancy and shed their leaves, their roots keep developing. Root growth continues slowly through the late fall and winter, until the soil freezes. Robust root growth increases the number of nutrients stored in the plant over the winter, making fall-planted perennials primed for a growth spurt when a new season begins in the spring.
Though I admit I’ve ignored this rule many times (I’m most likely to move plants when the spirit moves me), perennials are generally best divided in the season opposite the one they bloom in, making fall the time to replant spring and early-summer bloomers, and spring the time for late-summer and fall bloomers.
As my Floribunda friends get their perennials ready to share, extra care will assure that the new divisions get off to a strong start. Watering donor plants the day before digging preserves a ball of soil around their roots, protecting them and keeping them moist. Cutting the top foliage back to about 4 inches will yield a more manageable volume of plant to wrangle with. After the clump is out of the ground, only the vigorous side shoots from the perimeter of the clump should be saved. Compost the usually less productive clump centers. Each division should have at least three to five shoots. Too small a clump won’t make much of an impact next year. For more information on dividing perennials, check out bit.ly/YHR-DividingPerennials.
When planting the new divisions, dig a hole that’s as least twice as wide as the root ball. This little bit of extra work loosens the soil and gives the roots a place to easily grow into. Replant the new divisions at the same depth they were growing at before, and be sure to spread out any exposed roots as you put soil back into the hole. Use light to medium pressure, rather than a “death stomp,” to firm the soil. It never hurts to make a label for identification.
Fall planting is easier for gardeners on the wet side of Washington, where predictable fall and winter rains keep soils moist. This is not always the case in Yakima, so water your plants deeply at planting time, and keep the soil moderately moist until it freezes. Thorough watering collapses air pockets in the soil, allowing the roots to make good contact with the soil and preventing them from drying out. After planting, lightly mulching perennials will help conserve soil moisture. Once the ground freezes, spreading another layer of winter mulch will help moderate the soil temperature over the winter, preventing frost heaves that could push your new plants out of the soil.
Wait until spring to fertilize perennials planted in the fall.
It never fails to amaze me how thinning out a few plants can revive a garden’s appearance. What looked like a traffic-jam tangle of stems suddenly seems more like the garden I had in mind, and plants that were hidden now have a chance to shine. And the best thing about sharing the extras is that when you give a great plant to a friend, they’ll always associate that plant with you. As my husband’s Aunt Helen often said, “My garden grows best when I give it away.”