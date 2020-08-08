It seems that every year in the garden has its own singular theme. I’ve celebrated “The Year of the Hardy Hibiscus” and “The Year of the Café au Lait Dahlias.” Who could forget “The Year of Purging the Invasive Catmint”? All were unforgettable seasons because something in the garden, for better or worse, captured my attention.
Well, it’s “The Year of the Pandemic,” and I find myself mostly at home, wagons circled and waiting out the attack. It’s no time to visit gardens and nurseries, searching far and wide for new inspiration. What I already had on hand in March was what I grew.
Thank heavens I had a wild card up my sleeve.
I’ve collected Britain’s Portmeirion Botanic Garden china for 30 years. The dinner plate bedecked with the dazzling Passiflora caerulea (blue passionflower) was always my favorite. When I saw that very vine bursting from containers in English gardens last July, I knew I had to grow it. On a visit to the Royal Horticultural Society’s garden at Wisley, I bought a packet of seeds in the gift shop.
Blue passionflowers are exotically beautiful divas. Flowers are white to pale blue, with a central “crown” that’s a stunning mix of purple, white and violet. With blooms so spectacular, it’s no surprise they’ve attracted attention throughout history and across the world.
This showy “crown” of filaments in the center of the blossom, and some other distinctive floral structures, gave passionflower its name and association with the passion of Christ. For 15th and 16th century Spanish Christian missionaries, the central “crown” of the flower represented Christ’s crown of thorns. Leaf tips were shaped like the lance used to pierce his side, and the tendrils the vine uses for climbing symbolized the whips used in his scourging. The three stigmas were the three nails and the five anthers were the five wounds (four by nails and one by lance).
Based on this symbolism, passionflower is known as “thorn of Christ’” in Spain. Older Germanic names include “Christ’s crown,” “Christ’s bouquet,” “crown of thorns,” “Jesus’ passion” and “Mother of God’s star.”
Outside of the Christian imagery, the flower’s 12 petals reminded others of a clock face. The central stamen and stigmas resembled the winding mechanism, and curly tendrils look just like wound-up springs. In Israel, Greece and Japan, passionflowers are known as “clock-flower” or “clock plant.”
And if the flowers weren’t fascinating enough, consider the way this remarkable vine gets around. Passionflowers use tendrils, which are modified stems, to climb. These structures can actually “feel” and curl when they touch a supporting surface. The curling occurs because the cells on the outside of the stem grow faster than those on the inside, causing the stem to coil. The greater the difference in growth rates between inner and outer cells, the tighter the curl.
I grew blue passionflowers in two large pots, with 4-foot wire tripods for support. After a slow start, they quickly outgrew the tripods. I moved the pots, one on each side of my front door, and attached wires to the tripods that extended in an upward arch around the door frame. The vines are racing all over these, and the effect is delightful.
I planted four vines, and each one has grown at least 10 feet, with lots of side-shoots. Sadly, only one of the vines is flowering, and I’m trying to figure out why.
I’ve learned that passionflowers don’t need pampering. Nitrogen feedings (what I was providing weekly) may result in fast vegetative growth at the expense of flowers. A balanced, slow-release fertilizer just two or three times each year is better.
Another reference suggests that some vines may need several years to establish a solid root system before they begin to set blooms. I’m willing to wait.
It’s not because of lack of sunlight. Bloom is greatly reduced if a plant doesn’t get at least six to eight hours of direct sunlight daily, but I’m providing that, and then some.
Native to southern Brazil and Argentina, blue passionflowers grows best in Zones 8-11 and can be hardy in protected locations in Zone 7. I read a report of one flourishing next to a garage in Zone 6 Pennsylvania.
Just before frost, I’ll cut the vines back and move the pots indoors to a sunny window in a cool room. I have high hopes for even more spectacular passionflowers next year. And thanks to the serendipitous purchase of a single pack of seeds, I can rename 2020. Instead of “The Year of the Pandemic” I’ll remember it as “The Year of the Blue Passionflower,” when a few vines, rambling around my front door, reminded me of better days and brought a smile each time I walked into the house.