When my garden needs something beautiful yet tough, I’ve often found it in Tracy DiSabato-Aust’s “50 High-Impact, Low-Care Garden Plants.” Making her list is not an easy thing for a plant to do.
Tracy developed a rigorous checklist for “High-Impact Traits,” including multi-season interest, colorful foliage, long-lasting bloom, outstanding texture and architectural form. Make it through the preliminaries and you’re on to the final round’s “Low-Maintenance Traits” test: being long-lived, tolerant of heat, humidity and cold; resistant to insects, deer and disease; requiring minimal or no deadheading, division or pruning; prospering without heavy fertilizing; and being noninvasive and drought-tolerant.
Baptisia australis met every single expectation.
Baptisia, native to the central and eastern United States, grows wild at the edges of woods, along streams, in open meadows, even at roadsides. Cherokees and other Native Americans used it as a source of blue dye. Later, European settlers did the same when genuine indigo from the Indies was unavailable. This practice earned baptisia its common name, Blue False Indigo. In Latin nomenclature, the genus name comes from the Greek bapto, meaning to dip or dye.
If you already grow baptisia, you know that the old adage, “the first year it sleeps, the second year it creeps, the third year it leaps” applies here. While not much foliage or flowers are produced in the first years, the plant is busy developing a formidable fleshy tap-root that allows it to thrive in dry soils. In the wild, these roots can be 12 feet long. Even in a tame garden setting, plant baptisia where you want it to grow, since it resents moving once it has settled in. Like other members of the pea family, the root nodules contain a beneficial bacterium that converts atmospheric nitrogen to usable nitrogen. This allows them to grow well even in the poorest soils, as long as they get at least six hours of full sun each day.
While baptisias resemble a 3- to 4-foot-tall and wide shrub (some new introductions are more compact), they are herbaceous perennials, dying back to the ground with fall’s first frost. About a month ago, my plants woke up, sending up stems that look just like fat, purple-green asparagus shoots. Take my advice and mark this plant well, so you don’t mistakenly smash the tender tips when you’re out spring cleaning. I checked today, and the stems are already 3 feet tall, topped with flower buds that will open and look just like lupines. But the powdery mildew and bazillions of aphids that often come with lupines are simply not an issue with baptisia. It flowers at the same time as peonies and iris, making this trio perfect garden companions.
I’ve loved the purple and blue flowered baptisias for years, but these days, more colors are available. Plant breeders have been hybridizing new cultivars, crossing the blues and purples of B. australis with white B. alba and yellow B. sphaerocarpa, resulting in new creations way beyond blue.
I first met the luminous butter-yellow flowers of “Carolina Moonlight” and “Lemon Meringue” at a Yakima Arboretum plant sale. “Starlight,” “Blueberry Sundae,” “Cherries Jubilee,” “Dutch Chocolate,” “Midnight” and “Sunny Morning” earned the highest rating in the Chicago Botanic Garden baptisia trials. Read all about it at bit.ly/YHR-baptisias.
A vigorous 3-year old plant can produce over 100 flowering stems. Favored by butterflies and bees, their fruitful pollinating efforts lead to shiny black seed pods that are ornamental enough to include in dry arrangements. In cool springs, blooms can linger for almost a month, but as it goes for so many of our spring flowering plants, warm Yakima weather can make baptisia bloom out more quickly. You’ll still love its blue-green three-part leaves and upright vase-shaped form. Take Tracy’s maintenance advice and cut baptisias back by a third after flowering. Go ahead and use hedge clippers; this plant can take it. A quick trim yields a rounded plant with fresh foliage that doesn’t flop open like unpruned plants have a tendency to do. Plants will fill in again in a few weeks and look gorgeous until frost.
We plant lovers can be fickle, falling in and out of love with one plant group after another. I’m in my baptisia phase now, looking for empty spots to fill with my newest favorite plant.