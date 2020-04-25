If you haven’t grown a garden recently, or ever, this could be your year.
Many Americans suddenly find themselves furloughed or working from home. Maybe you’re desperate for a safe outdoor activity for your out-of-school kids. With so many of us hunkered down at home during the pandemic, now is the perfect time to get outside and start a garden.
Even a modest 10-foot x 10-foot plot can produce an amazing amount of fresh food at a time when you may be making fewer trips to the grocery store. Having a productive garden also means that you can donate a share to the needy in our community.
Whatever your reasons for gardening, understanding the mechanics of soil temperature will give your seeds their best chance. If soil temperature is too high or too low, crops won’t grow well, if they grow at all.
Soil temperatures don’t match air temperatures. On sunny days, the sun’s rays move through the atmosphere, strike the Earth’s surface and warm it. Hot air rises quickly by convection, increasing air temperature. What happens in soil is much different. Heat moves downward more slowly by the process of conduction. Research tells us that for a typical soil, the peak temperature at a depth of 2 inches occurs about an hour after the peak surface temperature and is 30% less. The maximum temperature 4 inches down occurs two to three hours later and is 66% less.
The process is reversed at night, when the surface radiates heat back into the atmosphere and air temperatures fall rapidly. It’s different underground, where heat travels upward much more slowly, and subsurface temperatures don’t change as much. In winter, this slow loss of heat from the soil moderates the effects of freezing air temperatures, assuring survival for perennial roots. Last winter’s blanket of snow also insulated the soil from the frigid air.
Soil moisture also affects soil temperatures. Water’s high heat capacity means wet soils can absorb a lot of heat before their temperatures change, the reason why wet soils take so long to heat up in the spring. And when water evaporates, heat (energy) is lost. Sandy soils don’t hold much water, heating up during the day and cooling rapidly at night. Gardens with clay soils hold water and warm up slowly. Loam soils, a mixture of the two, are best for maintaining temperature and moisture.
So when do you know it’s planting time? For every crop, there are two temperatures to consider: the minimum temperature for germination to occur at all, and the optimum temperature for the best seed germination.
Lettuce is a good example. If lettuce seeds are planted when soil temperatures are in the 30s, they’ll germinate slowly and may take weeks to emerge. In very wet soil, they could rot. If you wait until the soil warms up with temperatures into the 40s, seedlings will germinate more quickly and catch up to, and perhaps surpass, the earlier planted seeds. But we all know what happens if lettuce is planted too late, when soil temperatures are already in the 70s. The crop will germinate, but it will bolt quickly, making for a skimpy harvest. While perfect for eggplants and melons, lettuce and other cool-season crops will not grow well in soil that’s too warm.
Gardeners can manipulate soil temperatures. If your garden beds are covered with a thick layer of organic mulch, moving it aside will allow the soil to warm faster for planting. Row covers provide a limited amount of warming, working like cold frames and greenhouses do. Covering soil with a clear or lightly tinted plastic sheet will help it heat more rapidly and hold that heat in at night. Clear plastic can raise soil temperature 5 degrees F at a depth of 2 inches and 3 degrees F at 4 inches. The cover also helps with weed prevention and water loss, but must be removed at planting time so soil is not overheated. Black plastic sheets warm the soil more slowly, but can be left in place through the growing season.
Washington State University has a free online bulletin that gives seeding, germination and growth parameters for 69 different crops. The chart on Page 8 includes depth to plant seeds, distance between plants and rows, number of days to germination, optimum soil temperature ranges, base air temperatures, how long it takes seeds to grow to transplant size, and days to maturity. You can find it at bit.ly/YHR-SeedInfo.
Read it, and then go out and plant something!