Seventy-two-year-old Dale Mapes comfortably works his way around an electric saw out the back door of the Stanton Academy shop classroom, where he sized down a metal brace for a student building a robot last week.
Inside, several students were putting final touches on their Vex Clawbots, machines they transformed from wheels, gears and strips of metal into moving robots with the capacity to lift and move objects, a miniature version of a clawed construction excavator.
Mapes is a beloved teacher at Stanton, where he leads a fabrication class and four robotics courses. He is so beloved, in fact, that he volunteered earlier this year to teach an after-school course to accommodate students who complained they couldn’t get a spot in one of his classes.
“He’s one of the best teachers here,” said Jacob Ashley, an 18-year-old senior who has taken Mapes’ course for the past several years. “I’ll back that up 100%.”
The consensus in Mapes’ classroom is that the instructor strikes a healthy balance between offering guidance and allowing students to work their own way through a task.
“For some people, new things are obstacles. It never has been for me. I just (say), ‘Let’s see what we can do here,’” Mapes said. “Part of it is my willingness, I think … to kind of show you what we want to do here: ‘This is what we want to end up with. You figure out how to do that.’”
It’s something the veteran fabricator takes from his own learning style and from his experience in the fabrication industry over more than 30 years, before he started a new career as a teacher at age 62.
Learning in the shop
Mapes grew up in Oregon, where he found himself enthralled with his junior high wood-shop class. From there, he went on to take metal shop for the final three years of high school. He was a below-average student, he said, but he excelled when he worked with his hands.
“That’s where I learned the basics (of welding). However, I didn’t come out of there being job-ready, I don’t think,” he said.
But Mapes was ready to work. Having graduated as a super-senior “mostly out of fear of my father,” he took jobs in a building supply warehouse, a sawmill and a tractor dealership, where he worked as a blacksmith. Eventually, he followed his high school sweetheart to Yakima, where she had relatives. The two were married, and he took a job in a local fabrication shop. It was a three-man startup operation.
“I went from grinding parts and sweeping the floor to welding to being the shop foreman and production manager. And along the way I did every operation in the building,” he said.
Mapes said he took a few welding courses at a junior college for certifications, but most of his training was on the job. The company grew over time, and after 20 years it had about three dozen employees.
Just before the new millennium, the company changed ownership and Mapes moved to another local fabrication startup. Over the course of another 10 years, he helped the company grow.
In his roughly 40 years in the sector, he said colleagues helped him realize the span of his own talent.
“I was a pretty good welder. I was a better fabricator. I could understand how to build things,” he said. “They are related, but … quite often people who can weld can’t fabricate. They just weld. I was both, I guess.”
It was something he’d mastered with practice.
In 2009, his company changed direction and Mapes found himself out of a job at 62 — before he was ready to retire. He was running a side business building ornamental gates and railings and trying to decide what to do next when a longtime friend who worked with the Yakima School District gave him a call.
“Did you ever think about teaching?” Mapes remembered him asking. “No, I don’t think I ever did. Well, three weeks later I was.”
Stanton start
Mapes was beyond qualified to teach career and technical education — known as CTE — at Stanton Academy due to his extensive work. But the new position required more on-the-job learning experience. When he showed up for his first day of work the day before classes began, Mapes was handed a science textbook and told to start with the first lesson.
“So there I am. I’m all of a sudden a teacher, and I don’t know how to spell it,” he said.
Like any other task in his adult life, Mapes worked his way through the problem, eventually finding his groove.
About halfway through his first school year, Mapes participated in a workshop in Seattle. Robotics in education was just becoming popular, and in the one-day seminar he built a robot with a group of other educators. Soon after, Mapes said his CTE director ordered him a room full of robots.
While the mechanics of building robots came naturally to him because of his fabrication experience, he had to work his way through the programming — a largely foreign concept to him.
“That’s my weak spot. … You know, a computer when I was in high school was the size of this building,” he said of Stanton Academy. “Now, I have that much in my pocket. It’s been a learning curve for me, and still is for me.”
Regardless, the next year, a robotics class was on his schedule. Soon, it was popular enough that another was added.
“It’s kind of like you threw a seed in the ground and it grew, and we didn’t know what it was going to grow into,” he said.
The course incorporated science concepts from his other class and eventually replaced his science course entirely. After three years of teaching, Mapes realized that the kids “had kind of gotten to me.” He went back to school for the first time in roughly 45 years to become CTE-certified so he could continue teaching. Today, robotics classes take up most of his day, with a fabrication course also added to his schedule a few years ago.
Mapes emphasized that his story is not uncommon: Most CTE instructors come from the industry to the classroom — granted, maybe not at age 62. With another instructor in the district retiring this year, Mapes said he will be the oldest CTE instructor in the district next year.
Investing in students
Students at Stanton often need to catch up on courses in order to graduate.
“They think that most adults think there’s something wrong (with them). Well, I explain to them that I was also a super-
senior,” he said.
Having flunked the eighth grade, Mapes said he understands “taking a while to get it done.”
What has been harder for him to wrap his head around are the sometimes “just unspeakable” struggles that students battle while in school, he said.
Violence, absentee parents and homelessness are not uncommon experiences among his students, for example. He tries to be empathetic and find out the cause behind a bad attitude. In some cases, the school can discreetly help. A school backpack program sends food home with students on the weekends, for example. And laundry machines installed adjacent to his shop class enable staff to wash students’ clothes while they attend class.
Outside of that, Mapes said he tries to make sure his classroom is a safe place for students.
His approach to the classroom is to try to connect with the “tough” students. If he can get them engaged, he figures, the other students will not be a challenge. It doesn’t work with everyone, he conceded. But he said he has some students who wouldn’t miss his class for any reason.
In just over a year, Mapes’ teaching credentials will need to be renewed to keep teaching — and he intends to do so.
“It’s been an interesting journey, to say the least, and I have friends who still shake their heads (in disbelief),” he said of his transition from the industry to the classroom 11 years ago. “I work because I like it, and I think maybe some days I make a difference.”
If the popularity of his classes is any indicator, Mapes makes quite a difference.