Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met Nov. 6-7 for the Selah Stake Conference under the direction of Elder LeGrande R. Curtis Jr., a General Authority of the Church from Utah, and conducted by Selah Stake President Bennett Packard of Selah.
The Selah Stake is comprised of 3,800 members in nine wards (units) in Cle Elum, Ellensburg, Terrace Heights, Yakima and Selah, according to information from the church.
Speakers’ messages varied but each provided counsel on being safe and peaceful in uncertain times.
Washington-Yakima Mission President Phillip Welch and his wife, Anita, are serving here for three years from Erda, Utah. He spoke of the COVID pandemic and these challenging times as an opportunity for “a divine reset.” He advised using this time “to reflect and move closer to God and bring others closer to God, too.”
Visiting Church General Authority Elder LeGrande R. Curtis Jr. was a trial attorney with 30 years of experience who is familiar with contention and disagreement. He stressed the oneness of God’s family of children, that all are brothers and sisters, and the need to be peaceful. He emphasized resolving issues without negativity and ill will.
