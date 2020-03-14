The Plaid Door of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church is offering grants to local nonprofits.
The Plaid Door, at 220 N. 40th Ave. in Yakima, is a consignment and thrift shop. One-half of the annual net profit is distributed to local nonprofits. The mission is to help provide educational opportunities, food for the hungry and shelter for the homeless, according to a news release.
A total of $8,800 will be distributed and the due date is April 10. Grants will be awarded in May.
Applications and more information are available at theplaiddoor.myshopify.com under “how it works.” Applicants must be a 501c(3) operating in Yakima County and have goals compatible with the Plaid Door.
Other faith news:
• West Chestnut Academy, a neighborhood Christian school at 1214 W. Chestnut Ave., has canceled its March 24 open house due to the coronavirus. Those interested in enrolling students in preschool through the 12th grade for the next school year should call 509-966-1632 or go to wcayakima.org.
• A race unity devotion and introduction to the Baha’i faith is planned at 3 p.m. March 29 at the Moxee Community Center, 225 W. Seattle Ave. in Moxee. For more information, call 509-576-3183.
— Yakima Herald-Republic