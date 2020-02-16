Every Tuesday and Thursday night, the Activity Building at Ahtanum Youth Park in Union Gap is filled with the clatter of pingpong balls and wooden paddles.
Welcome to the Yakima Table Tennis Club.
On a recent Tuesday night, more than 15 players filed into the building for a night of friendly competition over four tables — some with years of experience, others just learning the game. But that didn’t matter.
The group — which attracts as many as 20 players some nights from as far away as Ellensburg — plays from about 7 to 9 p.m., sometimes later, twice a week at the activity building. The club is open to anyone, experienced or not.
“What’s nice about this is everybody gets to play,” said club member Ron Mansfield.
At the front of the building, tables were piled with players’ bags filled with paddles, balls and other supplies — including paddle cleaner.
After finishing a game, Randy Sperle sprayed cleaner on the rubber pad over his paddle, explaining that cleaning it will give the paddle’s surface more grip.
Sperle joined a week ago. Bored at home, he Googled table tennis and found the club.
“It’s fun. The people are nice,” he said. “It seems a lot more technical than people think.”
After finding the group’s Facebook page, he decided to visit.
“I wanted an activity to do,” he said. “I just wanted something I could work my way into and thought table tennis would be fun, and it’s cheap too.”
Club members pay $5 a night or $20 a month. The fees cover building rental.
A club emerges
The club began in the basement of Nancy Chott’s home in the early 1990s, where her husband, Bill Chott, often played with local businessman Steve Goodman.
Then they met local nationally ranked player Steve Ma, a physician at the former Providence Hospital in Yakima.
Ma joined the club and moved it to a recreation room at the hospital.
“That’s how we got started,” Nancy Chott said.
Later, the club moved to Terrace Community Hall and then to a basement banquet room at Glenwood Square at 5110 Tieton Drive in Yakima. After being housed in a church for a while, the club eventually landed at its present location.
“It’s hard to find a place that has room,” said Carolyn Schactler. “We need to store the tables. Not everybody wants to devote that much space to Ping-Pong.”
Camaraderie
The chatter of ping-pong balls radiated as players swatted balls back and fourth across the four tables that filled the center of the building.
Three players on one table exchanged shots.
“Are you playing cutthroat or just hitting?” asked one man eager to play.
“We’re just hitting,” Nancy Chott said.
He joined in and the competition stiffened; paddles were swung harder and the ball moved faster across the table.
Players rotate out after six games. Cindy Whitlock watched, waiting for an opening.
She was once a regular at the club before getting busy with other things. But not long ago, she got a call from Nancy Chott.
“Nancy contacts everyone,” Whitlock said.
Whitlock grew up playing table tennis, “but these guys take it to another level,” she said.
“Camaraderie. People are family. It’s just fun to battle back and forth. It’s competition.”