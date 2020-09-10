Dear Uncle Grumpy,
Why are there so many dang stop signs in residential areas with mostly no traffic?
I grew up here and there were never this many.
Sure NIMBYs love to request them be added to their neighborhood, but ironically even the city of Yakima admits on their own website that oversigning creates noncompliance, extra noise and pollution:
As with any traffic control device, overuse of stop signs will cause many drivers to ignore them, creating a more hazardous situation of noncompliance, especially on residential streets with low traffic volumes. Many drivers consider a stop sign to be a substantial inconvenience and will tend to speed up after they move through the intersection. Recent studies of stop signs used as speed control devices in the City of Pueblo, Colo., indicated that vehicle speeds were slower within 150 feet of a stop sign, but after that went back to the same speeds or higher. In addition, the resulting “stop and go traffic” from stop signs increases air pollution from vehicle emissions, wastes fuel and creates more traffic noise.
Sincerely,
Tired of Wasting Time and Gas Where There’s No Traffic!
Dear Tired,
A few things.
First: Regarding the “Dear Uncle Grumpy” salutation in place of the standard “Dear Crabby”: How dare you, sir? It’s not the name itself I have a problem with — I am an uncle and I am grumpy — it’s the bald-faced temerity, the assumed familiarity, the entitlement. You can’t just change my name, dude. I bet Ann Landers doesn’t have to put up with this insolence. (I used “insolence” here because the word I wanted to use, while mild relative to many other expletives, remains unprintable in a family paper.)
Second: NIMBYs? They’re not the ones asking for more stop signs (or anything else) in their neighborhoods. They want less stuff. The acronym stands for Not In My Back Yard. You must be thinking of PPASSIMBYs. That stands for Please Put A Stop Sign In My Back Yard. Now, if you want some gen-u-wine, 100% NIMBYism, you can find it in the first two sentences of your own question.
Third: Your quote from the city’s website is part of a section explaining that the city’s stop sign installation decisions are based on state and federal standards. It also explains that, while questionably effective for speed regulation, that’s not stop signs’ primary purpose. Their primary purpose (which we all already know, which is why the part you quoted is pretty much a red herring) is to “assign which vehicle has right of way and to make sure traffic flows are smooth and predictable.” In other words, the reason we have stop signs is to keep people from crashing into each other at intersections. That seems like it should supersede your concern about there being more stop signs than you remember from your youth.
Fourth: Though I know you grew up here, I don’t know when. For argument’s sake, let’s assume it was a couple of decades ago. There are a lot more people in Yakima these days than there were a couple decades ago. Did you ever stop to think that might be why there are more stop signs? Or does your disdain for stopping your car mean you don’t “stop to think” either?
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Uncle Grumpy ... ugh ... I mean Crabby