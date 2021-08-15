Dear Crabby,
Why do Americans adulterate everything?
Not for them coffee, but coffee with pumpkin and date. From sea to shining sea, not a regular beer, but one with cranberry and mustard that tastes like cake.
Have some whiskey with peanut butter? Because the Scots after hundreds of years were unable to perfect the recipe? Why, oh why?
Sincerely,
One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Cake
Dear One,
The curmudgeon in me — a part that grows stronger each year and now accounts for roughly two-thirds of my personality — gets exactly where you’re coming from.
Right now he’s shouting, “Yeah! I also hate that stuff! These idiots with their flavored coffee!” So I’m not unsympathetic to your bewilderment.
Alas, there is a fatal flaw in your premise. The phenomenon you’re describing is not strictly or even primarily an American one. You mention the Scots, for instance, and I feel the need to point you to Hendrick’s Gin, a Scottish brand that’s flavored with rose and cucumber. Even Beefeater, THE quintessential London Dry Gin brand, now makes strawberry and blood-orange gins. (Yes, sure, fine, I get that gin is inherently a more malleable product than whiskey; those are not traditional gin flavors. Besides, U.K. whiskey-makers do it, too. Bushmills launched a honey-added whiskey in 2012. More to your point, so does Dewar’s Scotch. These are old-guard brands, man.)
This stuff has happened the world over, and it’s happened for centuries. Ever heard of hippocras? It’s a 16th century Roman drink made by adding sugar and spices to wine. Sort of the pumpkin-spice latte of its era. Speaking of which, did you know the United Kingdom’s highest-circulation paper, Metro, annually does a story announcing the U.K. return date of the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte?
Now, that point made, let us turn to the question of why it bugs us. That’s more interesting. I think the tendency (among the more curmudgeonly of us) to look down on such adulteration is a form of gatekeeping elitism. A sort of “I spent years developing a discerning Scotch palate, and now some dummy with a bottle of peanut-butter whiskey thinks he’s as wise and sophisticated as I am” thing.
I fall prey to that kind of thinking all the time. But I really try not to, because what difference does it make to me if someone enjoys cake beer? Why do I feel the need to look down on that as “not real beer” or whatever? Some of us like big peaty Scotch whisky. Some like peanut-butter bourbon. There’s room for all of us in the world.
Except, of course, the Captain Morgan people. They’re the worst.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby