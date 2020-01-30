Dear Crabby,
What gives you the right to be crabby?
The way I see it you get paid and maybe even have an entertainment allowance for visiting a wide variety of live musical venues. And, on top of that, you get to enjoy great, and sometimes not too great, Yakima food. Now that is a job I would love to have. Maybe your column should be Dear Satisfied or Dear Spoiled. Come on, you have no right to be Crabby.
Sincerely, with some jealousy,
Crabby II
Dear Crabby II,
No right to be crabby? What does that even mean? Doesn’t everyone have the right to be crabby?
Sure, I have a pretty good job. I started at this paper covering city councils and school boards out of the Lower Valley bureau in Sunnyside. Then I covered state politics. Then county government. THOSE were some crabby-making beats. The entertainment beat, by contrast, is a million times more fun and a billion times less annoying.
So why AM I so crabby, then? Because it rhymes with Abby. It’s as simple as that. Back when I started writing an advice column in 2011, I wanted it to rhyme with Dear Abby. I considered Dear Shabby and Dear Flabby, either of which would also have applied to me.
I settled on Crabby for two reasons: First, it gave me license to be mean in print, which is something rarely afforded a writer directly addressing readers; and, second, I was legitimately crabby back then. I was an unmoored 33-year-old manboy, just out of a failed relationship, living a (fun but) largely meaningless life, falling asleep alone every night on a pile of coats in a filthy apartment. I romanticize it now, looking back, but it was definitely wearing on me.
So: Crabby.
Since then I’ve found a lot more purpose in life. Met my wife. Had a couple of kids. Grown up — at least as much as I’m ever likely to. I’m not as temperamentally unhappy as I was a decade ago, but the name was already in place. Besides which, I’m still plenty crabby enough to be Crabby.
I’ve always been kind of naturally judgmental and disapproving of others. If someone does or says something, I probably have an opinion about why they shouldn’t have. I’m a jerk that way. Fortunately, as I’ve grown older, I’ve recognized that about myself and worked on it. I’ve learned to live and let live to some degree, or at least to keep my fool mouth shut more often.
Nowadays this column serves as a release valve for all of that deferred crabbiness. Once a week it gives me an opportunity to call stupid people stupid. That doesn’t mean it’s always like that; if a letter-writer is asking a good-faith question, and I think I can help them, I try to give a thoughtful reply. But it is fun to go scorched-earth on an idiot from time to time. I couldn’t do that if I were Shabby or Flabby.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby