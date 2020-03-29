Dear Crabby,
What’s the deal on the toilet paper hoarding? What does this have to do with a virus? Nobody has been able to explain this to me. You, Crabby, are my last hope.
Sincerely,
Perplexed in the Valley
Dear Perplexed,
I’ve heard a few people asking this, as though toilet paper hoarding is the craziest thing in the world.
To me the motivation seems exceedingly simple. It doesn’t directly have to do with the virus; it has to do with the quarantine. People have to stay home for an indeterminate length of time. People are told to limit supermarket visits. People want to make sure they have enough of everything they might need. People put toilet paper at the top of their necessities list because, well, have you ever tried to live without it?
It’s not puzzling at all. If you accept the notion that a quarantine announcement will lead to hoarding, you can’t be surprised one of the things people hoard is toilet paper. It’s certainly one of the things I least want to go without. That doesn’t make that decision smart. It doesn’t make it right. But there is an obvious, if flawed, logic to it.
The fear of having nothing to wipe with, combined with all of the other fears everyone is feeling right now, has made people go overboard. They heard the “be smart, don’t panic” messaging from officials and went right ahead and panicked anyway. So instead of buying what they might’ve normally bought for the week, say a five-pack of rolls for a family of five, they bought 20 rolls or 100 or a couple of full pallets — whatever amount would let them check “toilet paper” off the list of things they have to worry about in the foreseeable future.
There are a couple of problems with this. The obvious problem is that hoarders don’t leave enough for everyone else. This is what moral philosophy experts call “reprehensible and indefensible and a total jerk move that only a real fetid sinkhole of a human being would even consider.”
The less obvious problem (though still pretty obvious) is that it’s contagious. If there’s a run on toilet paper because of first-wave hoarders, regular non-hoarding-inclined people will get scared by the empty shelves and make sure they stock up at their next opportunity, becoming the second wave. This feeds a cycle.
Fortunately, according to about a half-dozen economists I’ve seen quoted in toilet-paper-focused news reports this week, the problem shouldn’t persist much longer. The toilet paper supply chain is relatively stable, they say, and demand should level out now that so many people have already stocked up. I hope that happens soon. The Costco pack my family bought way before this all started is down to four rolls. (Man, how about the phrase “before this all started”? Do you remember what it was like way back then, three weeks ago? A simpler time.)
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby