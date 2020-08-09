A note from Crabby: This wasn’t submitted to Dear Crabby but mailed to an editor who suggested I tackle it. Seeing as I had run out of actual Dear Crabby submissions, I thought that was a great idea. If you have a question, complaint or rant you’d like me to address, please email it to pmuir@yakimaherald.com with the subject “Dear Crabby.”
Was wondering if you ever considered doing a story on all the candidate signs, including those for mayor and county commissioner, which seem to be violating city code by being placed on city property, parks and park fencing. Maybe I’m reading the code wrong. I don’t know. I’m new to Yakima, but the last city I lived in this would be getting some attention.
Before I answer your question, I’d like to address the real problem with campaign signs: They’re all virtually identical. No one ever puts jokes on them, or little word games we could play while passing by, or cool drawings of wild animals driving muscle cars. They just put their name and some kind of American flag motif or whatever. And then they put 100 of them on the same street corner, so they look like political weeds. It’s all very dumb.
Moving on. The thing about enforcing the sign code, and code enforcement in general, is that it’s almost entirely complaint-driven. If you call the city code enforcement division with a specific complaint, they’re more likely to do something about it. As code enforcement honcho Joe Caruso told radio station News Talk KIT last year, the department can’t be everywhere and relies on the public to speak up about improperly placed campaign signs. (He probably would have told me that, too, but he’d already told them, and I was far too lazy to call him up.)
Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean a whole team of specially trained sign investigators will swarm the park and immediately confiscate every questionably placed sign. For one thing, like every other municipal department, code enforcement is busy. For another, not every sign that people think is illegally placed is actually illegally placed. While it’s true that candidates are prohibited from posting signs in city parks or on city-owned fence posts or poles, they ARE allowed to post signs within city right-of-way. That means the seemingly endless rows of signs stuffed between city parks and roadways are actually legal.
In summary: You’re right; campaign signs shouldn’t be on city property. And I’m right; they should all have pictures of animals driving muscle cars. Only one of us has any shot at getting city code enforcement to rectify their complaint.
