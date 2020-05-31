Dear Crabby,
Why do people go to someone’s home for a visit expect them to stop what their doing and then screw around on their phone every few minutes?
Last time it happened I just got up and went back out to my garden. It felt good when I did it, and now I’m kind of ashamed of myself.
What would you do?
Thanks,
Mean Old Lady
Dear Mean Old Lady,
As someone who checks his phone annoyingly often AND someone who hates rude houseguests, I’m torn on what to tell you here.
Back in, say, 2008, I was fully on your side. I couldn’t believe it when friends would whip out their fancy new smartphones mid-conversation. It seemed unimaginably disrespectful to me at the time. A decade later, I don’t even notice anymore. Such is the extent to which people looking at their phones — in any situation — has become socially acceptable.
On one hand, the shift in smartphone social mores is understandable. Everyone you talk to these days has the entire world of knowledge, entertainment and news just sitting there in their pockets or purses. Not to mention unlimited long-distance communication and networks of hundreds of “friends” that are continuously updated 24 hours a day. How could you NOT play with the thing all the time?
On the other hand, it’s not like the people always staring at their phones are doing important research or making sure their terminally ill loved ones are OK. They’re doing it reflexively. It’s basically a nervous tic we’ve all picked up over the past 15 years. If I stopped to think about it, I probably wouldn’t pull my phone out of my pocket to check for Facebook likes in the middle of real-life conversation with someone I actually care about. But I don’t stop to think about; I just reach for that phone. It’s very, very stupid. And if you ponder it for even a few seconds, it’s still pretty disrespectful despite the change in social attitudes toward smartphones.
Given all of that, I think you’re well within your rights etiquette-wise to pipe up about it. You can be diplomatic: “Do you mind if we put the phones away while we visit? I want this time to be valuable for both of us.” You can be playful: “Huh, whatever’s on that phone must be pretty good to keep you from focusing on me, because I’m fantastic.” Or you can be direct: “If you’d prefer to be on your phone while you visit, I’ll be in the garden.” Any of those things would chasten me enough to put the phone away without leaving me feeling attacked.
Now, if you’ll pardon me, someone just tweeted a gif of Kyler Ellsworth making that game-saving tackle for MSU in the 2014 Rose Bowl. I have to watch that over and over for the next few minutes while pretending to talk to my wife and kids.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby