Dear Crabby,
I work at a local business that sells clothing as well as on- and off-road vehicles. Three times in the past week I’ve had people come in to try on clothing and when I ask if they need help, their reply is along the lines of, “No, I’m, just trying on sizes to see what I need to order online.”
I get it. Sometimes things are cheaper online. I’m on a budget, too. But I don’t want to hear that you’re basically using our items to buy elsewhere.
If that’s what you’re doing, don’t TELL me! Just say, “I’m good, thanks.” Not only have I lost commission on a potential local sale (which I thought we were trying to support), but you’re now rubbing my nose in it. Your thoughts?
Sincerely,
Resentful Retailer
Dear Resentful,
I’m completely on your side, and I’m going to expand on that in a sec. But I gotta bring up something else first.
OK: You work at a place that sells clothing and on- and off-road vehicles? I assume it’s some sort of outdoor store with snowmobiles and four-wheelers or maybe a motorcycle shop that also sells gear. But the way you said it made me chuckle.
“I work at a store that sells cantaloupes and steel beams.”
“I work at a store that sells tennis rackets and coffee beans.”
“I work at a store that sells an intangible sense of looming dread and snow cones.”
It just struck me funny, that’s all. It also reminded me that when I started at this paper, working out of our long-since-closed Sunnyside bureau, there was a burger joint that also sold shoes. It’s quite a world.
Anyway, yeah, I don’t think I’d handle it well if a “customer” said that to me. On a good day, I’d politely ask them to leave. On a bad day, I’d tell them to get the heck out (but I wouldn’t say “heck”); they can find another shop that sells clothes and off-road vehicles to take advantage of. Or maybe I’d just kick them in the shins. Then I’d get fired. Then I’d have to move back in with my parents in Michigan, where I would sit in the basement drowning my sorrows in Pabst and Hostess Cupcakes. By comparison, your restraint is admirable. And wise.
You’re right, also, that it’s not just what they did. That’s to be expected these days — so many people go to brick-and-mortar stores to check out merchandise before buying online that the behavior has its own name: “showrooming” — but to do it so brazenly, to just go ahead and basically say, “Good afternoon, retailer, I will be taking advantage of your inventory and your service without any chance that I’ll pay for them,” is beyond the pale.
What can you do about it? I suppose that’s up to the shop’s ownership. If they let you throw out these unabashed showroomers — or curse at them or kick their shins — that’s what you should do. Barring that, you could suggest the shop institute refundable “fitting fees,” as some other businesses have. But that might discourage good-faith shoppers.
As is the case with so many other “Why are people so horrible?” questions I get here, there’s not really a better answer than, “They shouldn’t be, but whaddya gonna do?” I suppose there’s always Pabst and Hostess Cupcakes.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby