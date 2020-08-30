Note: This submission arrived via actual, physical mail. It was written in cursive. The return-address label had a picture of a sunflower on it. I checked the postmark, expecting it to say 1955. But it was actually sent Aug. 17 of this year.
Dear Crabby,
What makes me crabby is seeing people wear pants with holes in them! Those people who design them must laugh all the way to the bank. How ridiculous is that?!!!
Even the actress who married a prince from England wore a pair on her honeymoon. I saw it on TV.
What do you think?
Sincerely,
Crabby Patty
Dear Crabby Patty,
Had this question arrived via email, I would never have believed it was real.
“People shouldn’t wear pants with holes” is such a perfect generation-gap opinion and your submission has such perfect little asides (“I saw it on TV”) that I would have assumed it was a parody of out-of-touch people. But since it was written in cursive and mailed to me — presumably from a home with a needlepoint “Bless this Mess” wall hanging, or a poster of the “Hang in there” cat — I have to believe it’s legit. As such, I can only marvel at your opinion’s existence here in the year of our lord 2020.
Are you still concerned about Elvis wiggling his hips on “The Ed Sullivan Show”? Would you be scandalized to see a woman in a swimsuit that exposes her ankles? Girls with short hair? Boys with long hair? High-top sneakers? Pool halls? Because, Patty, I gotta tell you, the rest of us have moved on.
But not you. No, you’re like the pants-opinion version of Hiroo Onoda, hiding out in the mountains, unaware that the war ended more than 30 years ago. Patty, you’re the only one still fighting. And it’s not because everyone loves ripped jeans; it’s because no one under 50 even notices them anymore. They’re so common as to not even register.
Do they make sense, stylistically? I mean, I guess. As much as neckties anyway. They’re both without any real utility, but they both signify something specific. Neckties signify formality. Ripped jeans signify the rejection of formality. They’re a way of saying, as Meghan Markle did when she wore them on her honeymoon, that you’re not going to follow arbitrary rules for the sake of propriety. Then again, these days they’re so ubiquitous as to hardly make any statement at all. The only reason it was at all notable for Markle was because she’s literal royalty. The hoi polloi have been wearing ripped jeans for decades.
Not for nothing, the intentionally distressed denim look really took off with the punk movement in the 1970s; it was anti-fashion as fashion, which — regardless of your aesthetic preferences — at least had a philosophy behind it. That the style’s anti-establishment stance has since been co-opted by the mainstream is just the seeming natural endpoint of every counterculture style movement. But that’s a whole other column.
Anyway, what was your question? Ah, yes: What do I think about pants with holes in them? I don’t. And you shouldn’t either. But I’m charmed by the fact that you do.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby