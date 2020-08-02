Dear Crabby,
Just before the quarantine started in March, I began the process of moving from my three-bedroom house to a small one-bedroom apartment in a retirement facility.
I’ve been packing, tossing and giving away my things during this time. But now that restrictions are loosening up a bit, my brother, sister, cousins and assorted other family members keep asking when I’m “finally” going to get busy and move. They’re critical of how slowly I’m handling the move, although I keep telling them I’m going at my own pace and am happy with it.
I don’t think it’s any of their business, but obviously they do. I’m writing to you, Dear Crabby, because you’re the master of pithy one-line zingers and hopefully you can come up with a couple for me to throw at my relatives the next time they start in with their questions.
Thanks,
Slow But Sure
Dear Slow But Sure,
Pithy one-line zingers, eh? How about: “My decision to leave the home I’ve lived in and loved for years and move into a retirement facility wasn’t made lightly. It’s a significant transition in my life, and I’d prefer to go about it at my own pace. I’m an adult with personal autonomy, and I don’t appreciate your invasion into my business.”
I guess that’s neither pithy nor a one-liner. And it’s not a zinger either. But not every situation calls for zingers. This one calls for nuance. There’s potentially a lot at play emotionally and psychologically on both sides.
What I mean by that is, perhaps your relatives are concerned about you. They may earnestly believe you’d be safer and have more access to care (should you need it) in a retirement facility. That’s a tough thing for people to talk about, and it sounds like they’ve botched that. But their intentions may be good, even if their execution is tactless.
Then again, perhaps that’s not the case at all. Perhaps it’s more a matter of you not being as sure as you think, Slow But Sure. Maybe, deep down, your reluctance to complete the move is a defense against what moving to a retirement facility symbolizes: the winter of life. If you’re not ready for that, it’s because no one is. That’s natural and understandable, but it’s worth considering whether you’re letting anxiety cloud your judgment.
Really, I don’t know enough about you or your situation to offer more advice than that. But if it is genuinely as plain as you make it out to be in your letter, then something like the statement I suggested up top could work. And if you absolutely must have something zinger-ish, you could try, “I’ll move to the retirement facility where I belong when you move to the tactless jerk facility where you belong. I’m sure they have a room reserved for you.”
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby