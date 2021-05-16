Dear Crabby,
I’m having a problem with adulting.
On TV and in the movies, when grownups have gone through a traumatic experience or just have had a hard day, the first thing they do is cry, “I need a drink!” Assorted grownup friends and family members of mine say the same thing — and I join them in the drink, because why not?
My problem is, I myself never “need” a drink. I don’t even know what it would feel like to need one. When something bad has happened, my first response never involves alcohol. When I drive home after a tough day at work, I’ll sometimes think about fixing myself a drink when I get there. But I almost always forget to do it.
So tell me, Dear Crabby: How do I overcome this and learn to Need a Drink like a real adult? And once I need it, will having that drink actually make me feel better?
Thanks,
Not Needy
Dear Not Needy,
I think what we have here is less a matter of inadequate “adulting” and more a matter of semantics.
People who literally “need a drink” are alcoholics. Their bodies have grown addicted to alcohol to the extent that not having it causes all manner of ill effects, from trembling hands to nausea and seizures. (Of course, what they really need is not a drink but help and support, and to detox in a controlled, medically sound environment.)
That’s not what you’re talking about at all. What you’re talking about is people employing the commonly understood definition of “need a drink,” which is more “want a drink” or, perhaps more precisely, “could use a drink.”
The logic behind this is both physiological and psychological. Alcohol is a strong drug, and even a single serving can make you feel physically relaxed. Besides which, the ritual of having a drink after a hard day or a traumatic experience can be a line of demarcation representing a transition into the next part of your day. (In other words, when you clock out of work and open a beer you’re signaling to both your body and your mind that the day’s job is done.)
I like a beer at the end of the work day and a nice cocktail after I get the kids to sleep. I don’t NEED either of these drinks, but I do look forward to them. And it’s not because of the alcohol (well, not ONLY because of the alcohol); it’s because they mean I can relax a little after finishing something hard. If you’re forgetting to make the drink after thinking about it on your drive home, that’s not a bad thing. That means, for you, the idea was enough. Saves you the calories and other potential negative health effects of actually drinking the alcohol. Win-win.
Now, let’s back up a bit and talk about your use of the word “adulting.” I’m on the record as a linguistic descriptivist — language is as language does, rules are useful only as far as they aid in clarity and precision, there’s no such thing as inherently “correct” or “incorrect” grammar — and nevertheless I hate that dumb, made-up word. (Yes, I know all words are made up. Still.) It’s so precious. So cutesy. It’s amazing to me that it caught on as much as it did over the past decade. And I’m glad that a heroic backlash against it seems to have worked. Never use it again please.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby