Dear Crabby,
We live in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood, and there are no fewer than seven recreational vehicles within a quarter-mile of our home. Plus a boat! Some RVs have been parked so long that weeds and grass are growing up around the vehicle. The RVs vary in length from 20 feet up to 40 feet.
Why do people park their RVs in their driveways, on their lawns and even in front of their homes? Is it because they don’t care how terrible it looks in the neighborhood? Is it because they’re cheap and don’t want to pay for space somewhere else? I understand if one has a visitor for a week or two, but not for months and months and months.
Isn’t there an ordinance limiting how long the RVs can be parked around a home?
Sincerely,
RV (Really Vexed)
Dear Vexed,
There are a couple of Yakima ordinances dealing with this.
First there’s Chapter 9.50 of the city code, “Parking and Rules of the Road,” which basically says you can’t park a vehicle longer than 20 feet on a residential street for more than an hour (9.50.100). There’s also Chapter 11.09, “Parking on the Front Yard and Vehicles Elevated Above the Ground,” which basically says you can’t park one on your front lawn (11.09.020). There are exceptions written into both of those laws, but I don’t think they’d apply to your situation.
So if the RVs in your neighborhood are parked in violation of those ordinances, you can call up code enforcement. They should be able to help you. If, however, an RV is parked in a driveway or a backyard, it looks like you’re probably out of luck. (I believe all of that would also be true of the — “Plus a boat!” — boat.)
Now some thoughts on the more interesting parts of your question — the “why” parts. People who park their RVs in visible places in otherwise pristine neighborhoods like Barge-Chestnut probably do it for convenience and because it’s free. A brief googling showed that storage for RVs can run from about $50 to about $200 a month. That’s not a fortune for someone who can afford to both live in Barge-Chestnut AND own an RV, but it’s not nothing. If I lived there and had a long enough driveway, I’d probably opt so save the $50-$200 a month, too.
Which leads me to my potentially divisive hot take: I don’t like the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. Or, more precisely, I don’t like the Barge-Chestnut attitude. Even if you hadn’t mentioned it, I could have guessed you lived there because you were complaining about your neighbors doing something innocuous. (What’s that? You don’t think parking RVs where you can see you them is innocuous? Of course you don’t. You live in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood, something you mention in your very first sentence.)
It’s a lovely area. I live a dozen or so blocks away from it, and I enjoy walking through there. But it’s not special from a municipal code standpoint. Its residents are not deserving of more property rights. They just think they are. (And, yes, sure, fine, I know: not ALL Barge-Chestnut residents.)
That said, I do appreciate the candy you give kids on Halloween.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby