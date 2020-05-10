Dear Crabby,
Today’s column (April 19) complaint could have been written by me. I too find the word “perfect” to be overused and annoying. How can a phone call be “perfect”? How can my request for extra cream in my coffee be “perfect”?
Even more annoying and overused is when the salesperson finishes with a “Have a nice day!” that is said by habit. That combo of “perfect” and “have a nice day” nearly drives me into apoplexy. At the least they make me crabby.
I know I’m tilting at windmills here, but do you have advice for me on how to stay calm and carry on when these pet peeves threaten my otherwise perfect day?
Thanks, and have a nice day.
Sincerely,
Crabby Fan
Dear Crabby Fan,
Look, man, I know these are stressful, anxiety-inducing — even maddening — times. Everyone is on edge, and no one is particularly jolly. But you’re getting upset because someone told you to have a nice day. I want you to pause and consider that.
It’s not that I don’t understand your complaint. “Perfect” has been watered down the same way “awesome” has, and that’s a teensy bit annoying to those of us who care about linguistic precision. And, yes, the salesperson who says “Have a nice day” is probably just doing so by reflex. They don’t REALLY care what happens to you the rest of your day.
That doesn’t mean it’s entirely insincere. Given the power to bestow nice days upon customers, they probably would. But that’s not even the point. Those pleasantries — the “perfect” and “have a nice day” and “take care” or whatever else some cashier or service person says by rote — are a well-established part of modern commerce. Most people would be offended NOT to hear them. The (likely overworked and underpaid) service and retail industry employees who deploy these phrases don’t know you’re part of the small percentage who doesn’t like them. These people mean well. Give them a break.
I say this not from a place of judgment, but from a place of hard-earned wisdom. Years ago, if I was having a bad day and a chatty salesperson or cashier struck me as too chipper, I’d get curt with them. Not outright rude, but rude-adjacent. It bugged my girlfriend (now wife) who told me I was being a jerk for no reason — to people who were forced by their jobs to be nice to me whether they were having good days or not. That stuck with me. Now I tend to appreciate those “Have a nice day”s.
I’m not saying you have to do the same. You could come up with an elaborate coping strategy. You could be short with people like I was, in the hopes that it would shut them up. You could let it bug you. Or you could just say “you too” and not give it another thought for the rest of the day because you’re a functioning member of society who has agreed to a social contract that includes basic niceties when goods or services are exchanged for money.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby