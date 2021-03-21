Dear Crabby,
I need you to try to help me understand something perplexing.
My neighbor has a very large, very, very loud SUV with a remote starter. Every single day, sometimes more than once a day, they start their SUV with the remote starter and let it run for at least 20 minutes before they get in and drive away. Sometimes they let it run for over half an hour.
I could maybe understand this behavior if they were letting it warm up during cold weather or cool down in the summer, but it does not take 30 minutes to warm up or cool down a car, and it happens year-round. Why would someone willingly waste that much gas and produce that much unnecessary air and noise pollution?
Sincerely,
Car Confusion
Dear Car Confusion,
That’s an easy one. It’s grotesque insouciance bordering on solipsism. You see it everywhere these days.
For all the great fruit American culture has born — baseball, individual liberty, virtually every genre of popular music, the Popeye’s spicy chicken thigh — it has also produced some terrible character flaws. Chief among them is the idea that our right to do as we damn well please (whenever we damn well want) supersedes any notion of community-good and must be exercised at all times. To those afflicted by this mindset, it does not matter at all whether there is a reason to run a very large, very, very loud SUV for a half-hour before driving it (there is not, obviously); what matters is they can, and they need to flex that muscle lest they be accused of failing to exercise their American rights.
In other words, the pointlessness and collateral damage ARE the reasons. (For further reading on this subject, look up the term “rolling coal.”)
I suppose it’s possible I’m attributing to malice (or, more precisely, willful neglect) something that is in fact just garden-variety ignorance. Maybe they don’t realize how much noise they’re making. Maybe they genuinely think a vehicle takes that long to warm up. You could always set them straight. Something like, “Hey, would you mind keeping your car warm-up to five or ten minutes? The half-hour of noise is really aggravating,” could work. But I bet it’ll just be met with resistance (especially if the SUV in question is a BMW, Mercedes, Lexus or Porsche; those people are the worst).
If you live in the city of Yakima, you may have some legal recourse — engine noises in residential areas are covered by Section 6.04.180 of the municipal code — but it might be more fun to fight fire with fire. That is to say, you could put some speakers in your windows on that side of the house and blast them toward your neighbor. Something like Lou Reed’s “Metal Machine Music” or some of the Art Ensemble of Chicago’s more intentionally harsh albums would work. Or just The Stooges. That’s some of the “great fruit American culture has born” that I mentioned up top.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby