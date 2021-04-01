Dear Crabby,
I was wondering why we drive on the right side of the road and the British drive on the left side.
Also, if our steering wheels are on the left side shouldn’t we drive on the left side? Or if we are driving on the right side, shouldn’t the steering wheel be on the right side as well? Sure would make getting mail a lot easier.
Sincerely,
Puzzled in Yakima
Dear Puzzled,
The British driving-on-the-left thing is a relic of feudal times, in which travelers on foot or horseback wanted their sword hand on the side of oncoming traffic in case they had to sword fight. That sounds made up, but several reputable historic sources concur on it. So I’m going with it.
That means Arthur Oliver Hertfortchestershire III (driving his Mini down to the pub for some chips and bitter) is on the left side of the road because knights 1,000 years ago wanted to be able to impale each other without reaching across their own bodies to do so. Bloody brilliant, innit?
The United States, lacking a real sword-fighting culture outside of Renaissance fairs and the occasional meth freak wielding a katana somewhere in Florida, didn’t need to be set up that way. Instead, our side-of-the-road preferences were based on guys in the 1700s pulling large wagons with horse teams. The wagons didn’t have driver’s seats, so the driver would ride the rear-left horse, allowing him to whip the team with his right arm if needed. And if you’re on the left and you want to make sure you steer clear of oncoming wagons, you want them to pass you on the left. So you drive on the right side of the road.
That same principle — sitting nearer to oncoming traffic for visibility reasons and to best gauge its distance from you — is the same regardless of the side of the road. Imagine you’re here in the U.S., sitting in the left lane waiting to turn left on a green light. There’s a car in the left oncoming lane also waiting to turn left. If your seat were on the right side, it’d be a lot harder to see around that car to know when it’s safe to turn. Plus, in the event that other driver came at you with bad intentions, you’d have to lean way over to stab him with your sword. (Ever try to reach for something on the passenger-side floor while keeping one foot on the gas and one hand on the wheel? It’d be like that, but with swords and stabbings and whatnot instead of, like, that “Spring Break ‘97” mix CD you dropped and couldn’t quite reach.)
You’re right, though, that it’d be much easier for people with roadside mailboxes to get their mail without leaving their cars. That’s the tradeoff.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby