Dear Crabby,
Who better than a professional writer to answer a perplexing question about the way we write words in the 21st century. In long-ago days my classmates and I learned to type on aging Royal manual typewriters under the watchful eye of the ruler-bearing teacher. We developed terrific muscle strength in our fingers with the 2-inch key throw and enjoyed the satisfying ring of the carriage return. Could you tell me what we should call it now as our fingers glide nearly noiselessly over the keyboard?
Sincerely,
Still Striving for 60 Words a Minute
Dear Striving,
If I understand your question — and I’m 35% to 60% sure I do — you’re asking what we should call typing now that we don’t use typewriters. Right? (If not, feel free to write in again and clarify. I’m 45% to 80% percent sure I’ll be willing to follow up and answer that submission, too.)
If that is indeed your question, I think you may have made a faulty etymological assumption. The word “typewriter” is derived from the word “type” — not the other way around as your question would seem to presume. That means we don’t need to call typing anything different just because we’re doing it on machines that no longer include “type” in their name. That said, if you wanted to make a distinction, you could use the term “word processing,” which in addition to typing encompasses editing and formatting functions.
Now, with your question cleared up, I’d like to take a moment to thank you for the evocative descriptions of typing. The muscle strength, the satisfying ring, the ruler-bearing teacher. I genuinely enjoyed reading that. It made me remember my freshman-year typing class. It was 1992 at North Farmington High School. We had computers, but it still seems like a bygone era. My teacher, whose name escapes me but whose wire-rimmed glasses and beehive hairdo remain etched in my memory, stunk from teachers-lounge cigarettes, and abbreviated “semicolon” to “semi,” which she pronounced “sem-uh,” as in, “Next row: capital L, capital A, lowercase L, lowercase A, sem-uh. ...” You got the impression she lived pretty fast 35 years or so earlier. I liked her.
Your colorful writing notwithstanding, I do have one small quibble with your submission: the idea that our fingers “glide noiselessly over the keyboard” these days. If you’d asked me a few years ago, I’d have agreed that word processing is generally a noiseless process, at least insofar as could be practically expected and certainly relative to the clanging of a typewriter. But I’ve got young kids now, which means my productivity and happiness are almost entirely dependent on them napping. Getting them to fall and stay asleep is a hilariously volatile process. But immeasurably important. If they nap well, the day goes well. If they don’t, it, uh, don’t. And let me tell you, you’ve never realized how loud a computer keyboard is until you’ve typed on one just one room over from a child who is, for all intents and purposes, a precariously balanced vial of nitroglycerine just waiting to blow at the slightest disruption. It’s far from noiseless.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby