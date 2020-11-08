Dear Crabby,
It’s been awhile since I’ve been in school, so I am not an expert in the New Math.
Today’s paper lists a total of 13,099 COVID-19 cases in our district to date, of which 12,110 have recovered. Sadly, there have been 248 deaths, and 15 people are still hospitalized. With the help of my calculator, this leaves 726 people unaccounted for. Should we be concerned that people are missing?
— Old Math Nerd
Dear Old,
Those are the active cases, dude.
It’s as simple as that. To be considered “recovered” by the Yakima Health District, which publishes new numbers six times a week, a person must be at least 28 days past their last positive test and not dead or in the hospital. That means, at the time of your writing, that 726 people had positive test results and weren’t yet past the 28-day mark.
They’re not missing. They might be fine — presumably many of them are not even symptomatic — but they haven’t hit the official 28-day mark yet. So they’re part of the total case number but not (yet) part of the dead, hospitalized or recovered numbers.
With that answered, let us take a moment to consider what it means that we have 726 diagnosed COVID cases in Yakima County over the past month (well, 741 including those hospitalized). Even discounting the number of cases that exist but have not been diagnosed, that’s A LOT OF ACTIVE COVID. We haven’t beaten this thing. And, despite the eight months of staying home or masking up, we’re not really even that close.
In fact, everyone who knows what they’re talking about (doctors and epidemiologists, not the “herd immunity” death cult or the snake-oil hucksters) is saying it’s about to get a lot worse. That’s terrifying, and we need to brace for it. We need to redouble our personal safety efforts and our dedication to public health.
So, uh, you know, let’s do that. Please.
In closing, I’d like to touch on your New Math reference. I loved it. It’s so remarkably of-a-time. New Math was ripe for comedic skewering by Peanuts comics in the mid-’60s, but you really don’t hear a lot of New Math jokes anymore. Comedically, it’s like calling your mother-in-law a battle-ax or complaining about TV dinners. I mean, they stopped teaching the New Math by the early ’70s. That’s a full half-century ago.
So you dropping a New Math joke into your question really tickled me. It made me briefly picture you as a stand-up comic with a turtleneck and blazer, sipping a scotch-and-rocks between drags of a Chesterfield, delivering lines like, “Have you heard of this New Math? It’s supposed to be great. They used it to design the Edsel! ... The Edsel! ... Is this thing on. Hello?” Anyway, I appreciated it.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely,
Crabby