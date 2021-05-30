Dear Crabby,
I am a cat person, and I don’t really understand the way dog people think.
If a friend has a big dog and it jumps on me, they say, “Oh, just kick him and he’ll stop it.” Really? I don’t want to kick their dog! But I don’t want him jumping on me, either. Are those the only two options? Can’t a dog be trained not to jump on visitors?
And what’s with letting their dogs lick them all over the face and on their mouths? They’ve got to know what else the dogs lick with that tongue!
Insight please, Crabby!
Thanks, Lady with Cats
Dear Lady,
That’s funny; I am a dog person, and I don’t really understand the way cat people think.
I mean, the underlying motivation for cat ownership is what? Having a pet that at best ignores you? And more often openly disdains you? That’s what you prefer to the undying loyalty and friendship of dogs? That’s insane.
All of which is not to discount your complaint about dogs jumping on you. That is an objectively bad thing about some dogs. More specifically, that’s a bad thing about my dogs, Barkley and Douglas-fur.
Part of that is my fault. I’ve sent them mixed signals by insisting that Barkley jump up and dance with me when we listen to Sam Cooke records. He puts his paws in my hands and we two-step all around the room. It’s fun. But it does make it harder to enforce the no-jumping rule when friends come by.
Besides that, we’ve tried and tried to get them not to jump on people. And at this point, there really is no correcting it, short of mild violence, distasteful as that seems. I met Douglas when I started dating my wife about four years ago, and she told me to knee him in the ribs when he jumped on me. Like you, I was horrified.
“Knee him in the ribs? What kind of monster do you think I am?”
But Douglas weighs, like, 90 pounds. I learned fast that if you want him to stop mauling you and settle down, you pretty much do have to knee him in the ribs. It doesn’t seem to hurt him. It just knocks him back to earth.
As for letting them lick my mouth? I do my best to avoid it. Barkley, who licks stuff so much that he probably thinks his name is “Stop Licking, Barkley,” doesn’t go for faces. But Douglas, who doesn’t lick anything else, loves nothing more than to surprise me with a face-licking attack right when I’m waking up in the morning. It’s pretty gross.
I guess that is one way in which cats are superior. You don’t have to worry about them licking your face; they’d sooner take a bath than show even a tiny bit of affection. True story: I once found a sick baby kitten, took it in, nursed it back to health, paid for its student loans and let it borrow my pre-owned 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage. And how did it repay me? By getting drunk at my wedding and eating the whole cake. Cats are the worst.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely, Crabby