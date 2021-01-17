Pat Muir is on assignment this week, so here’s some classic complaining from 2017:
Dear Crabby,
What is the deal with service people these days?
I’m eating breakfast out of a bowl, all comfy in my Stressless chair, watching one of those Netflix documentary episodes. It is about 7:30.
Phone rings. Crap; wife is in shower so I guess I have to pick up the phone.
“Hey, I’m in the area. Is it OK if I come by and do the work we discussed?”
Well, as a matter of fact, no, it is not OK, but I want the work done, and if I try to reschedule, who knows when I’ll see you. Sure, come on by.
Another morning interrupted by a service person who doesn’t know how (or chooses not) to plan ahead and schedule work to be done. And sometimes they don’t even call, they just show up!
This is not a once or twice thing. It has happened with almost everyone we’ve worked with since moving here a year ago: plumbers, electricians, heating/cooling technicians, gutter installers, etc.
Is this the new normal?
— Grouchy in Yakima
Dear Grouchy,
Wait. Is that a new thing? Isn’t that so common as to be a cliche in television and film?
I think I even remember it from Shakespeare. There’s that scene where the ghost of Hamlet’s father is taking forever to show up, and Ophelia is all, “What’s taking him so long?” And Hamlet replies, “Well, it’s only 3:30. The call center said he’d be here sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. So technically he’s not even late yet.” And then Ophelia’s like, “Did you just use the word ‘technically’? That doesn’t sound Shakespearean.” And Hamlet sheepishly says, “Uh. Yeahhhh. Forsooth, I meant to say ‘verily.’”
(And ... scene.)
Anyway, Grouchy, this isn’t “the new normal”; it’s just “the normal.” But it is a real drag. You want an appliance fixed or cable hooked up? Probably better take the day off work, because they will not tell you specifically when they’re going to be at your house.
I’d imagine the problem has to do with the unpredictability of service-call difficulty. Like, I can tell the electrician that my lights are buzzing and flickering, but I can’t tell him why. Maybe it’s a simple 10-minute fix, or maybe there’s an hour’s worth of troubleshooting he’ll have to do before even identifying the problem. So the electrician isn’t going to be able to give a specific time to the guy waiting to have a new outlet installed after he’s done at my place.
That’s not to excuse the entire service-scheduling apparatus. Surely the people making these “sometime between noon and midnight” appointments could be more specific if they wanted to. But then, when extenuating circumstances forced them to be late, they’d have to apologize. It’s easier just to give themselves the wiggle room.
In addition to all of that, they know they can get away with this insane scheduling system because, like you said, the work’s gotta get done. Like you, I hate it. But I don’t hate it as much as I hate learning to do my own plumbing, then screwing up and flooding my house.
Hope that helps.
Sincerely, Crabby