A recent letter questioned the "eq-ui-ty" of a 285-pound maximum weight for high school wrestlers, calling it "fat shaming." With this maximum weight, a 220-pound wrestler could face an opponent of 285 pounds.
The writer compared this maximum weight to a basketball player of 5'8" facing an opponent of 5'10".
Wrestling is a rough contact sport. A weight difference of 65 pounds poses a serious threat to the smaller wrestler. Necks, backs and other body parts can be injured by the heavier wrestler falling wrong on the smaller, even if by accident. Basketball clearly does not have these injury risks.
I was a wrestling official for 30 years in high school and college and have seen such accidents in the heavyweight class due to large weight differences.
The writer should petition the WIAA and/or National Federation of High School sports to add more wrestling weights between 220 and 285 and no maximum weight if he is against "fat shaming."
Any legal injunction should seek a maximum weight difference between wrestlers.
Alan Jones, Yakima
It’s a very sad day, as I realize that I am beginning to become irrelevant. Like my friends before me, I no longer play a significant role in my true love’s life.
Yes, basketball is moving on, gone is the “two-hand” set shot, the lines painted on the court for free throw administration that actually resembles a keyhole. New, shiny, and fancy is all the rage. I have basically been ignored and replaced by some socialist form of alternating possessions. I required athletic skill and timing, but oh no, now they simply switch a little red arrow one direction or the other to see who gets the next ball possession.
We have new lines to give new rewards for shooting the ball from farther away, another silly clock that limits the time each team has before they can take an ill-advised, hurried, off-balance, and usually inaccurate attempt at goal. It appears as if the push to score more points and remove proper defense of more than thirty seconds will ultimately remove me from being little more than “eye candy” to start the game or overtime period. Nowadays, it’s tough to be a “Jump Ball” in the game of basketball!
Ron Livingston, Yakima
