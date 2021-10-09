The mark of excellence for Ole’s Place
To the sports editor — In early August of 1971, 50 years ago, the heartfelt emotional eulogy was given by Jim Gosney to honor our team captain and clean-up hitter Mickey McVey. He was a man’s man ... handsome, physically fit, educated to become a civil engineer, a team leader by example and one of Yakima’s most eligible bachelors at 28.
Jim was an award-winning sports writer for the Herald-Republic and was a favorite read by the fastpitch softball community during the late ’60s and decade of the ’70s. Jim covered Yakima Meadows from time to time, where horse racing prevailed. He also covered our horse, Mickey McVey, who saddled up nightly to lead our team to victory more often than not.
Mickey provided the only run with a towering home run, shrinking to a small aspirin in the darkness of the night sky. In a 1-0 victory over a tough Bremerton team, it was the first game of the four-day long state tournament held in Everett in early August of 1971. Then, 4 short hours later, Mickeys life was taken in a head-on collision by a drunk driver going the wrong way on I-5 just outside of Everett.
We went on to win the tournament. He was honored by the state board by creating the Mickey McVey Inspirational Trophy give to a player who closely parallels Mickey’s example as a player and person. In addition, Yakima honored him by placing a memorial fountain between the two fields that he performed on — Dunbar and Field No. 3 that was renamed after him.
Scott Wilson
Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.