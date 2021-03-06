A big thank you to Gene Rostvold and Mel Moore
To the sports editor — For the sports junkie, the past year has been a trying time. Though a few high school sports are beginning to participate under strict pandemic protocols, especially when it comes to attendance, the local sports fan has tried to adjust, finding some solace in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s columns of “sports past.”
With the past in mind, Gene Rostvold and Mel Moore attended the Monday Morning Quarterback Club meeting on March 1. The state basketball tournament directors, also QB Club members, presented a letter thanking members for their 22 years of support of the WIAA state tournaments.
The QB Club participated in every tournament since 1999 as host of the hospitality room. During the meeting, a few memories were shared over the 1,752 basketball games played at the SunDome during the tournaments.
NBA players we saw include Luke Ridnour of Blaine and Joe Harris of Chelan. Corey Kispert of King’s is leading top-ranked Gonzaga and likely will be a first-round pick in the NBA draft later this year, and Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith is a freshman star for fifth-ranked Louisville and is expected to play in the WNBA.
The benefits of the tournaments are incalculable, ranging from watching high school basketball at the highest level, making new friends, and the economic boost to hotels, restaurants, and local business revenues. We have heard stories about out-of-town fans spending time shopping in Yakima between games and even buying cars and boats!
To quote from Gene and Mel’s thank you letter, “We set the standard from the very beginning for how basketball tournaments should be run. Be proud of what we did together for our community and WIAA. The Yakima Valley is a better place to live because of our efforts.” Sadly, their report included the news that the return of the basketball tournaments to Yakima might not be in the picture in the new tournament formats designed by the WIAA. Regional tournaments and early state rounds would be played in the SunDome, but the “final fours” could be held in Tacoma and Spokane.
Regardless, what a memorable 22 years at the SunDome, and on behalf of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, thank you to Gene Rostvold and Mel Moore for making it happen. Our club also salutes the many volunteers Gene and Mel recruited to ensure that the best of tournaments were conducted in Yakima.
Jerry Ward
Yakima