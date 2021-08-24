To the editor -- Interesting letter Sunday (Aug. 22) re: Hispanics. Yakima used to have 9% Blacks. We had two Black councilmembers for 27 years. They were elected at large! They were known to the citizens of Yakima.
Two Hispanics cost Yakima over a million dollars in a suit to get the voting for councilmembers changed. Is it any surprise that minorities cannot get elected?
Former Mayor Edmondson said, ”If we pay councilmembers like it is a part-time job, it will be treated like a part-time job!” It used to be an HONOR to be a Councilmember!
How many councilmembers have: Attended a Black church function? A Hispanic Chamber meeting? Met with Mexican government representatives here (or in Seattle)? Visited the Mexican Senate Chambers? Been a guest at breakfast at the fruit receiving warehouse in Mexico City? Met with the Mayor of Moralia? Visited the Moralia Cathedral? Climbed mountains with Mexican climbers? Worked with Black workers in Yakima? Understood the Mexican 50 Peso coin? Gotten over 10,000 city votes in a Primary Election? Met with non-Hispanic as well as Hispanic business folks in Yakima?
I am not Black, Hispanic, Indian or Asian. I believe ALL citizens of Yakima need representation, not just a few!
LYNN BUCHANAN
Former Yakima mayor, councilmember