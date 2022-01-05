To the editor -- After a series of random and gang-related street shootings, in June of last year Yakima city officials started a book club to encourage Yakima residents to “engage with topics related to combating violent crime,” a serious concern not only in Yakima but across the country.
David M. Kennedy’s "Don’t Shoot: One Man, a Street Fellowship and the End of Violence in Inner City America," was chosen as the book to start the discussion. In the book, Dr. Kennedy describes a socially complex, community-based approach to violence reduction and tells of great successes in many communities where the team has worked.
However, in the six or so months since the reading recommendation was made, it has been hard to discern any follow-up. Meanwhile, shootings continue.
No one thinks that Yakima could lift a violence-reduction template directly from the pages of a book. Nor do I mean to imply that Yakima city officials are operating without a violence reduction plan. It is just that the call for public discussion implied that there would be one.
Apparently, there has not. The new year would be a great time to start one.
MIKE WILLETT
Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.