To the editor — Tiffany Smiley is an energetic young lady wanting to represent all of Washington in the U.S. Senate. As a trained nurse married to a wounded U.S. veteran, she has shown strong family values and the willingness to fight for her issues.
Thirty years ago, Patty Murray ran for the U.S. Senate as an unknown “Mom in Tennis Shoes.” Today she is immersed in the Schumer-Biden policies, spending her time raising money for the Democratic Party machine.
She is a consistent supporter for our current political mess — an open Southern border, out-of-control crime, a disastrous energy policy, the fentanyl crisis, high prices for food and gasoline and multiple failures in U.S. foreign policy.
Tiffany Smiley represents strong Central Washington family values and a new attitude toward our national and state issues. Visit her website to acquaint yourself with the possibilities she will bring to the Senate and vote for Tiffany.
JAY GRANDY
Yakima
