To the editor -- I am conflicted. I want to shout out to all those unvaccinated, “You idiots!” But then I think about all the people in the world who would love to be vaccinated but don’t have access to vaccines and I think to myself, “Not you, of course.”
Then I look to the protests directed at our local school board and my blood again begins to boil. Did you know the wife of one of the school board members just died from COVID, and she was vaccinated? After some more reflection, I thought about some of my close friends who choose not to be vaccinated and I have some sympathy for them. At least I don’t harangue them, but I feel our friendships slowly fading away. I am conflicted.
LAWRENCE WEYER
Goldendale