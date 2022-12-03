To the sports editor,
Eq-ui-ty. The quality of being fair and impartial.
Enough with the “fat shaming” in high school wrestling. The WIAA, like its umbrella organization the National Federation of High School sports, places strict limits on its various weight classes in order to safeguard equitable competition. If my wrestler competes in the 170-pound bracket yours must be within a tolerance of weight to compete. Fair is fair, correct? But what about the impressionable teenager who has always been teased and harassed for his abnormal height. Having to field questions about “how’s the weather up there?” can produce serious anxiety and depression in the teenage brain, especially after surviving COVID, in which a current medical study shows adverse brain aging which exacerbated these afflictions. Current rules limit wrestling participation to 285 pounds, even if you are 7’2” tall.
As a basketball coach, I cry foul, which leads to the dilemma of equity in basketball. If my point guard is 5’8” should yours be no taller than 5’10”? If my center is 6’5” should yours be taller than 6’7”? I believe we immediately need a legal injunction enforcing similar rules for high school basketball, especially as I look at the rosters of upcoming opponents.
Ron Livingston
Yakima
