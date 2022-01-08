In this new era of college football, I would never suggest that there is “fake news”, but just like in the fairy tale “The Emperor’s new clothes”, people have been duped.
In this instance, believing a falsehood that when a star athlete “opts out” of post season bowl games that all is copacetic. These players are obviously looking to protect themselves against injury in hope of landing a higher draft position and more money should they be fortunate to actually make a roster and play professionally.
I can accept their motivations and actions, maybe even applaud them, but as any legal professional can tell you, an agreement is an agreement, and there are volumes of case law on contracts to support that notion.
My position is that we use the real language of “I Quit”. By their own volition they no longer choose to be a part of the team they committed to, thus putting themselves in the position of not receiving tuition, housing, or food support while they are still attending their given educational institution.
Let’s stop using “Opt Out” for I QUIT! No newly obtained NIL benefits. NO PLAY, NO PAY! Thanks for the memories and “Good Luck”.
Ron Livingston
Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.