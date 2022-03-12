It is downright fun observing the state basketball tournament.
It seems that every time a player makes a three-point shot now, they run back down the court waving a three-finger celebration of success. Maybe if they wagged two fingers when scoring a lay up and a single-digit salute when a successful free throw occurred, we could add a whole new dimension to personal gratification and efficient score keeping.
The players’ shorts are getting shorter again and hair a little floppy but I’m hoping coaching attire doesn’t return to the polyester leisure suit trend of the seventies. But come on folks, jeans, and sweatshirts? Sweatsuits emblazoned with team logos? For heaven’s sakes, put on a shirt and tie, maybe add a blazer in team colors! For women coaches, a fashionable Ralph Lauren turtleneck under that blazer would be perfect.
Shoes for players? Is there any better place to express one’s individuality? Hot pink, neon green or whatever low-cut model has the hottest NBA player’s name on it. What happened to the conformity of being part of a team? “But coach, that team shoe doesn’t conform to my own personal feet.”
The absurdity of it all. If only I was king…..
Ron Livingston
Yakima
