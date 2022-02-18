To the sports editor —
I wonder if other occupations have this dilemma.
Do you think surgeons take emails, notes, texts, or personal sidebars from concerned family members regarding specific technical decisions of a procedure? How about lawyers taking directions on voir dire? Stockbrokers on shorting transactions, or even farmers on utilizing a specific pesticide over integrated pest management?
It’s truly amazing how many parents think they have a more realistic unbiased opinion on how high school coaches should strategize or allot playing time to their children. As long as my own child gets their just due, I can live vicariously through their prep athletic careers, because as everyone knows a potential Division 1 scholarship and a lucrative professional athletic career is right around the corner. Just win, and always play my child, as a lot of fragile egos are at stake.
High school athletics should be a valuable learning experience, not just for the athletes involved, but for their helicopter parents as well. Consider academic preparation as a viable plan B option.
Enjoy this activity for what it was intended, a place for learning competition, collaboration and resilience.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima
