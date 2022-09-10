Thanks to all for Parker Youth & Sports event
A huge thank you to the youth sports community and volunteers who helped our events succeed on August 26th and 27th. Your efforts were rewarded! Our Parker Youth & Sports Foundation Legends Dan Doornink, Jim Scoggins, Bob Garretson, Jr., and Paige Mackenzie were very popular and they gave inspired messages to the Friday night guests. Our community partners were outstanding and worked hard to help us succeed. Apple Tree is the perfect venue and offers hospitality and beauty.
Our deepest gratitude to Sherrie Parker for being the premier sponsor of the event, for supporting the dinner on Friday and for sponsoring four golf teams. Thank you, Stan Renecker, for being a generous gold sponsor this year.
Thanks to Irma Williams for handling the raffle and auction. To Phill Fossum for registration, photography and for being the number one volunteer recruiter. To Dan Williams for taking on MC assistance and payment duties. Thank you, Darlene Olmstead, for manning the registration tables. Applause to Alan Sillence and Ryan Rogers from KIMA for their indispensable help at the microphone and then playing golf. Thank you, Alan Walania, for financial management. We thank the Yakima Valley College volleyball girls for helping with 50/50 and the raffle tickets.
It appears we grossed over $41,000 in contributions giving us funds for sports support in 2023. In addition to seven Yakima Valley College alumni teams, the youth teams and military team were incredible in play and sportsmanship.
Our efforts added up! We had 146 golfers. One fellow played alone because he just wanted to be a part of our tournament. Another golfer joined a foursome to be apart. Having ambition to be on a team is our mission! These “extras” joined us, and so did many of you, making our Parker mission come true!
Nancy Leahy
Parker Youth & Sports Foundation
Vice President, Secretary, Fundraising
